VENICE — The proposed merger of two city advisory boards should go forward but with some tweaking, the Planning Commission has decided.
The draft land-use regulations (LDR) the Commission has been working on for months include combining the Architectural Review Board (ARB) and Historic Preservation Board (HPB) into a single body.
The two boards oppose the idea and the Commission came out of a joint meeting with the Council last month without a clear sense of what most of its members think.
Commission Chair Barry Snyder returned to the topic last month, saying he still favors a merger but that the LDR draft “doesn’t fully accomplish” it.
Even under a combined board, he said, side-by-side buildings could be governed by different standards if one of them is on the local historic register and the other isn’t.
Only the seven properties on the register are under the jurisdiction of the HPB and they’re exempt from ARB review.
“We really don’t want two properties on Venice Avenue handled differently,” he said.
It also means the ARB would have no role in a rebuild of the 1896 Lord-Higel House if it were destroyed, he said.
The HPB had suggested it, not the ARB, oversee all the properties in the Historic Venice district but that idea was a “nonstarter,” Snyder said, because “they don’t have any architects or anything else ….
”
At least one member of the ARB is required to be an architect, while the rest “shall have backgrounds in building design or similar fields ….”
Members of the HPB are “individuals who have demonstrated special interest, experience or knowledge in history, architecture or related disciplines, as well as the heritage of the city.”
The rest of the Commission aligned with Snyder’s view except for Shaun Graser, who said he didn’t recall them agreeing to back a merger.
“If ‘we’ includes me,” he said, “we did not agree to that.”
He said he’s “absolutely, positively” opposed to combining the boards because the HPB has too much work to do reviewing potential register properties — more than 800 dating from 1969 back, reflecting a 50-year window when the list was compiled.
The Commission has recommended focusing on properties that were part of John Nolen’s original plan for the city dating back to 1929 and earlier.
The ARB side of the combined board would rebel against undertaking the larger review, Graser said.
“You’re going to lose people on the ARB because they’re not going to put up with it,” he said.
Snyder said that it’s been an HPB goal for years to have an actual survey of historic properties performed. It’s now a selling point in the effort to get Venice qualified as a certified local government (CLG) to make it eligible for grants.
Accomplishing that would require a few more changes to the LDR, Snyder said, though most of the CLG criteria have been included.
The board merger is also a factor.
Mariah Justice, the state’s CLG coordinator, told the Council in January that most of the jurisdictions with that status operate with a single board.
Planning and Zoning Director Roger Clark said he’s trying to set up a meeting with her to get more information.
