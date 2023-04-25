VENICE — The top-ranked candidate for appointment to the Planning Commission didn't get the position Tuesday, but not because any City Council member considered him unqualified.

Richard Clapp, who had served on the city's Charter Review Committee, is a lawyer who studied city planning prior to attending law school. He came out ahead of Mark Lutsky, a longtime educator, in the Council's ranking system.


   
