VENICE — The top-ranked candidate for appointment to the Planning Commission didn't get the position Tuesday, but not because any City Council member considered him unqualified.
Richard Clapp, who had served on the city's Charter Review Committee, is a lawyer who studied city planning prior to attending law school. He came out ahead of Mark Lutsky, a longtime educator, in the Council's ranking system.
They were the only two applicants, and that was the issue.
Mayor Nick Pachota said he'd heard from several people who would have been interested in applying but didn't learn of the vacancy in time.
"I feel personally that this is something to do with our process," he said, proposing that the application period be extended in order to get more candidates.
Council Member Helen Moore agreed, saying she was sure that there are additional qualified people who should be considered.
A motion to appoint Clapp got only two votes, from Council members Dick Lingo and Rachel Frank. They voted against a motion to allow 14 more days to accept applications, which passed 4-2, with Council Member Mitzie Fiedler absent.
Frank said she didn't want to start a trend of reopening an application period just due to a low number of applicants.
Other business
Also on Tuesday, the Council:
• Adopted an ordinance doing away with the Code Enforcement Board in favor of staff and the city magistrate resolving matters involving fines and violations.
• Approved a proposal by the Leadership Venice Class of 2023 to create a tribute to first responders in Heritage Park.
• Adopted a resolution accepting utilities and improvements installed by Vistera Associates LLC and Border Road Investments LLC.
• Heard Finance Director Linda Senne’s quarterly financial report.
• Approved the use of park impact fees for the Wellfield Park croquet complex expansion and an agreement with the Sarasota County Croquet Club to contract for the work.
• Appointed Nancy Dixon to the Environmental Advisory Board and Brandon Levar to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board.
• Approved the Venice Falcon Soccer Club’s 5K Event at Maxine Barritt Park on Sept. 23.
• Presented a 10-Year Service Award to James Eppley, Operations and Maintenance supervisor.
• Proclaimed May 2023 as “Jewish American Heritage Month.”
• Proclaimed May 2023 as “Historic Preservation Month.”
• Proclaimed April 30 to May 6, 2023, as “Municipal Clerks Week.”
The video and audio recordings of the meeting are at VeniceGov.com at the “Meetings” button.
