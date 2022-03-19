VENICE — The proposed demolition of a John Nolen-era house last year turned controversial when the Architectural Review Board (ARB) approved it.
The owners’ contractor testified that the work that would need to be done to save the house wouldn’t make sense financially, and the ARB eventually went along over the objections of people who support historic preservation.
The city’s Historic Preservation Board (HPB) didn’t get to weigh in on the matter because the house wasn’t on the local historic register.
Planning Commission Chair Barry Snyder summed up the problem Tuesday from the perspective of the city code.
While the HPB has criteria to evaluate a demolition request, he said, it has little responsibility. There are only seven properties on the local register, with an eighth one in the process of approval.
The ARB, on the other hand, evaluates all other demolition proposals in the city’s Venetian Theme and Historic Venice districts but has no criteria to go by, he said.
The Commission’s recommendation that the two boards be merged would solve the jurisdictional issue, and the commissioners were all still on board with that provision in the draft land-development regulations (LDR).
But the LDR also rework the criteria for issuing a certificate of demolition, which would be required only for any structure built in 1929 or earlier within a Historic Architectural Control District or any structure on the local historic register.
They go too far for Commissioner Shaun Graser.
Among the requirements a property owner would have to meet are “projections of the annual gross income which could be obtained from the property in its current condition” even if the property isn’t income producing, he said.
He said he consulted the types of experts whose input would be needed to satisfy the criteria and they told him if cost about $20,000 to meet them, and they wouldn’t accept the work.
“This document makes no sense,” he said. “It’s not fair.” But it is “onerous,” he added.
The government can tell people what to do with their property, but shouldn’t, he said.
“If they own the property, they can do whatever they want,” he said.
Snyder said that the government has an interest in what people do with their property. In this situation, it’s just trying to make sure that demolition of a historic property is the only option, he said.
Graser got no support for any changes from the other commissioners, so the demolition criteria will remain as is, at least for now.
