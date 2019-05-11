Community Health Services (CHS), the parent company of Venice Regional Bayfront Health (VRBH), continues to struggle to turn its financial ship around.
But hospital administrators say that the company remains fully committed to “offering the needed healthcare services for the communities we serve” and has the resources to do so, according to VRBH Director of Marketing Julie Beatty.
It’s not certain, though, that the format for offering those services will be the facility for which VRBH was issued a state certificate of need (CON) last year.
“We are compelled to consider the implications of the last week’s legislative developments and to ensure our plans are responsive to the changing healthcare landscape across the region for the benefit of our patients and the community,” Beatty said via email.
She’s referring to a bill sent to Gov. Ron DeSantis that would repeal the CON requirement for acute-care hospitals. It was still awaiting his signature or veto Friday.
Healthcare attorney Steve Boone, whose firm represented VRBH before the County Commission, said that repeal would give a company that has a CON in hand the option of going forward with its approved project or starting over after July 1, the effective date of the bill.
Option 2 for VRBH could send it back into the county approval process, however.
VRBH’s CON is for a 210-bed replacement for its aged 312-bed hospital on the island. That project, along with a medical office building, was what it presented to Sarasota County commissioners when it sought approvals for its intended site, southeast of the Jacaranda roundabout.
It was OK’d in January but only after VRBH entered into a developer’s agreement with the county regarding the construction of roads and other improvements.
The agreement provides that “[i]f construction of the hospital building shown on the Binding Development Concept Plan is not commenced within three years from the date of this Agreement” the county may undo the approvals for the site and VRBH can’t object.
To avoid that possibility it would need to amend the Binding Development Concept Plan.
The site had been approved over the objections of neighboring property owners, some of whom expressed skepticism over CHS’ intent or ability to go through with the project. County Commissioner Nancy Detert had the same concerns.
Bob Moore, who moved over from the CEO position at VRBH to head up the hospital project, told the commissioners that CHS was fully behind it and had the means to make it a reality. Moore has since retired, with current CEO Karen Fordham taking over his responsibilities, according to Beatty.
The condition in the developer’s agreement was intended to further lock in the project that was approved and to assuage the neighbors in case CHS pulled out or sold the CON to a company that might have different plans.
CON repeal was known to be a topic for the 2019 legislative session but passage wasn’t a certainty. Efforts in prior years had died in the Senate.
The reality of repeal, a continuing shift toward outpatient treatment and the pending presence of a Sarasota Memorial Hospital (SMH) facility in Venice are being factored in as VRBH finalizes its plans, according to Beatty.
SMH’s CON was issued at the same time as VRBH’s. SMH broke ground April 4 and is awaiting City Council approval of a zoning amendment to proceed toward construction. Site preparation work has been underway for weeks.
About CHSMany of CHS’ financial problems relate to its 2014 acquisition of Health Management Associates (HMA), in which it grew by about 60 hospitals, including VRBH.
At the time CHS was the largest hospital group in the country by number of facilities, with more than 200 hospitals.
In the deal it also acquired more than $3 billion in debt as well as HMA’s civil and criminal liability for alleged Medicare fraud, however.
It began a downsizing effort in 2016 to try to reduce the debt, with limited success so far.
Its debt at the time was nearly $15 billion. After spinning off, selling or closing about 100 hospitals, the debt was $13.4 billion at the end of March, according to a CHS press statement.
Sales of facilities in 2018 brought in about $400 million but that was less than one-third of CHS’ $1.3 billion goal, so it’s continuing its “portfolio rationalization strategy” through this year.
Another seven hospitals have been dealt this year, with a pending contract on another, in Tennessee, where CHS is based.
It’s also developing more “access points” for outpatient care to deal with declining admissions, according to the statement.
Admissions were down 13.4 percent in the first quarter compared to the prior year and operating revenues were down 8.5 percent. The percentage of revenue outpatient care accounted for increased by 0.5 percentage points, however.
Debt reduction isn’t the only thing on the company’s financial agenda.
The claims against HMA were settled last year for more than $260 million but CHS is still awaiting judicial approval of a settlement in a class-action lawsuit regarding the hacking of patient records in 2014, according to Health IT Security. The settlement fund is $3.1 million.
Patients at VRBH weren’t affected because its systems weren’t integrated into CHS’ when the breach occurred, administrators said at the time.
According to FierceHealthcare.com, the company is also a defendant in a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it submitted false claims to get federal reimbursement for switching over to electronic record keeping.
The suit, filed two years ago but only unsealed in March, claims that CHS used software that it knew was ineligible for payments.
CHS and the software company, Medhost, deny the allegations.
