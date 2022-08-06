Plantation Golf & Country Club

A lawsuit filed against the Plantation Golf & Country Club won’t go to trial, following the issuance of a summary judgment against more than 100 plaintiffs.

VENICE — More than 140 former equity members of the Plantation Golf & Country Club Inc. had their hopes for substantial refunds of their buy-ins dashed in June when Circuit Judge Andrea McHugh granted summary judgment against them.

Her decision ends their lawsuit unless it’s reversed on appeal.


