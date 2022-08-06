VENICE — More than 140 former equity members of the Plantation Golf & Country Club Inc. had their hopes for substantial refunds of their buy-ins dashed in June when Circuit Judge Andrea McHugh granted summary judgment against them.
Her decision ends their lawsuit unless it’s reversed on appeal.
A judge has the authority to rule for a party in a lawsuit without a trial if there are no material issues of fact for a jury to decide and the party is entitled to a judgment as a matter of law.
In ruling in favor of defendants Plantation and Concert Plantation LLC, McHugh rejected five theories under which the plaintiffs claimed they weren’t bound by 2016 bylaw amendments adopted after they resigned and on which they couldn’t vote that affected their refunds.
The first lawsuit was filed that year, with additional suits by other plaintiffs in 2017 and 2020. The cases were consolidated and McHugh later certified the claims as a class action, a decision the defendants appealed.
That appeal is still pending.
Despite several amendments over the years, equity members were always entitled to repayment of 80% of their buy-in.
The actual amount dropped significantly after Plantation reduced the initial membership fee to $5,000 from $30,000 as a result of market conditions.
In 2016, the bylaws were amended to provide that refunds would only be paid from proceeds of the sales of new equity memberships, to the person at the top of the resigned members list.
At $5,000 per membership, the fund available to repay resigned members filled slowly. And after it acquired Plantation’s assets in February 2019, Concert stopped selling equity memberships entirely.
A condition of the deal was that Concert issue refunds of the full amount due under the 2016 bylaw change. Several hundred former members accepted $1,200 — 80% of $5,000 — but some also joined the lawsuits seeking the balance of the refund they claimed to be entitled to.
Florida law required that McHugh consider the motion for summary judgment in a light most favorable to the plaintiffs. Despite that, she found no disputed factual issues that would justify holding a jury trial.
The plaintiffs had no contractual relationship with Concert, she ruled, so they couldn’t claim it breached a contract. They did have one with Plantation, but it expressly incorporated the bylaws and stated they could be amended.
The plaintiffs remained equity members bound by changes in bylaws until they reached the top of the refund list and money was available from the sale of a new membership, her order states.
The plaintiffs had argued that resigning made them creditors of the defendants, since they could no longer use club facilities or vote on club issues.
She rejected the plaintiffs’ claims that Plantation or Concert had been unjustly enriched by repaying only the reduced refund amount. That complied with the terms of their contract with Plantation, she wrote, and neither defendant received a direct benefit from the original payments, while the plaintiffs had enjoyed the benefits of membership.
They had argued that their monthly dues covered the cost of using club facilities.
McHugh also found that the transfer of Plantation’s assets to Concert wasn’t for the purpose of defrauding the plaintiffs.
It didn’t occur for about three years after the bylaws were amended, she wrote, and there was “compelling evidence” that the deal was done in good faith, including Concert’s commitment to pay the refund due under the 2016 bylaw changes.
Finally, she found no factual issue in the plaintiffs’ claim that letters Plantation sent confirming the resignations created a vested right to a specific refund amount, and there was no evidence that Concert sent any of the letters. Therefore, the legal theory of an account stated failed as well.
The plaintiffs’ next step would be to seek a reversal of the summary judgment in the Second District Court of Appeal, which would send the matter back to McHugh for further proceedings.
First, though, the DCA needs to dispose of the appeal filed by Plantation and Concert of McHugh’s decision in December to certify a class of all former equity members who had resigned before April 1, 2016, and who had not gotten a full refund.
Alternatively, the DCA could grant her permission to enter final judgment while the appeal is still pending.
Oral argument in the appeal is set for 11 a.m. Sept. 13 in Tampa.
