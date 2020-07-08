SARASOTA — A “mainstay treatment” for COVID-19 patients is becoming so scarce that rationing may be necessary.
“We are in desperate need of plasma,” Dr. Kirk Voelker said in an online new conference Monday. “If we don’t have the supply, then we have to ration.”
So-called convalescent plasma is obtained from people who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 but are no longer actively infected. Each antibody-containing plasma donation can treat up to four new patients but it’s blood-type specific.
When the supply was more plentiful, he said, it was administered to diagnosed patients who needed oxygen or who were experiencing shortness of breath, to try to keep their condition from worsening.
“Right now we are going to have to start looking at how sick are our patients,” he said. “We are going to have to stratify who gets it.”
The hospital also has less access to remdesivir, Dr. James Fiorica said, now that the clinical trial it was participating in has ended. The drug has moved on into advanced trials as a COVID-19 treatment.
SMH continues to use it, as well as other drugs that have shown any efficacy in alleviating symptoms of the illness, he said.
“We try to hit these sick patients with everything we have,” he said.
As the number of cases rises, so does the need for the plasma — and the number of people who could donate it.
SunCoast Blood Centers is offering free antibody testing through Aug. 31. To be eligible you must be symptom-free for more than 14 days; have written documentation of a positive COVID-19 test result; and donor eligibility guidelines.
If you’ve never been tested, you may still be able to donate, provided that testing shows you’ve been exposed to COVID-19 and have antibodies.
Donors can give plasma every 28 days, as long as they continue to have antibodies.
For more information, call 941-993-8119 or visit SCBB.org, where there’s a form to submit to make an appointment for testing.
