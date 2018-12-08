Two preliminary plats requiring public hearings are the main items for business Tuesday at the Venice City Council’s last meeting of 2018.
The first one is for about 185 acres of the 292-acre Vicenza subdivision east of Jacaranda Boulevard between Border Road and Laurel Road.
Phase One of the planned unit development (PUD) is laid out with a total of 311 single-family and paired dwelling units, leaving 228 units available for Phase Two.
Density would be 1.7 dwelling units per acre, with 64 percent open space, according to the staff report.
The report identifies one discrepancy between the preliminary plat and the approved PUD that needs to be resolved: Instead of an approved 8-foot multi-purpose recreational trail, the plat shows two 6-foot sidewalks at the entrance.
The second plat is for the 125-acre Cielo subdivision of the Milano PUD, at the northwest corner of Laurel Road and Jacaranda Boulevard. It’s planned for 126 single-family residences.
The property comprises three parcels that were formerly part of the Laurel Lakes and VICA PUDs. It’s the last preliminary plat under the Milano PUD, according to the staff report.
Approved for 1,350 total units, the actual build-out of the Milano PUD would be 770 units of the council OK’s the Cielo plat.
Other business
Also on Tuesday the Council is scheduled to:
• Consider an ordinance requiring owners and operators of retail gas pumps to take steps to protect consumers from skimming devices.
• Hear a presentation from Utilities Director Javier Vargas and Southwest Florida Water Management District senior hydrogeologist on aquifer storage and recovery wells.
• Hear a presentation from Public Information Officer Lorraine Anderson and Special Events/Marketing Coordinator Shirley Gibson regarding citizen and Council complaints.
• Hear Finance Director Linda Senne’s 2018 Annual Financial Update.
• Hear a presentation from Development Services Director Jeff Shrum and Permit & Systems Analyst Karen Butterworth on the TRAKiT system for managing permitting.
• Consider an ordinance revising procedures for quasi-judicial hearings.
• Consider requests from the Environmental Advisory Board to send a letter to the county to establishing a five-year inspection program for all septic tanks and to the state about reinstituting a state requirements for the inspection of septic tanks.
• Consider sending letters to the governor and local representatives supporting a law to end the transfer of money from the Sadowski Act housing fund to the state’s General Fund.
• Consider staff’s request to delay consideration of an ordinance on nuisance burning to the Jan. 8 Council meeting.
• Consider approving a work assignment with Stantec Consulting Inc. for the Wastewater System Hydraulic Model Update.
• Consider accepting the developer’s completion and payment bond and declaration of maintenance responsibilities from Neal Signature Homes LLC and approving the Aria final plat.
• Consider approving the purchase of meters for Small Meter Replacement Program Phase 4 and the Large Meter Replacement Program.
• Consider approving a unit-price term contract with Babes Plumbing Inc. for backflow prevention testing and certification, repair, replacement and installation.
• Discuss the impact of development on the city’s transportation system and infrastructure.
• Discuss promoting civility in public meetings.
• Consider reappointing Ronald Courtney to the Environmental Advisory Board.
• Present a five-year service award to Steven Buczak, Technical Systems analyst in the Information Technology Department.
• Swear in firemedic Matthew Carlson and Capt. Eric Hill of the Venice Police Department.
• Receive a thank-you from Greg Vine of Suncoast Reef Rovers.
The city council meets Tuesday, Dec. 11, in Council Chambers at Venice City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave. The agenda and backup materials are online at VeniceGov.com, where you can also watch the meeting online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.