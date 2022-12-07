Venice Theatre’s original musical version of Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” will be performed through Dec. 19. Pictured are: Front row, Left to right: Brad Wages as Scrooge and Cora Clinch as Tiny Tim. Second row, Left to right: Neil Kasanofsky, Addie Ross, Douglas Landin, Laurie Colton, Eli Clinch, Jackson Mitchell, and Delaney Lockwood. All but Mitchell will be returning for the performances.
“A Christmas Carol” (shown here in 2021) has returned to Venice Theatre.
PHOTOS COURTESY OF VENICE THEATRE
PHOTO COURTESY OF VENICE THEATRE
Brother and sister Eli and Cora Clinch performing together as Boy Scrooge and Young Fan in Venice Theatre’s production of “A Christmas Carol.”
PHOTO COURTESY OF VENICE THEATRE
Pictured is Fezziwig’s Christmas ball in “A Christmas Carol.”
PHOTOS COURTESY OF VENICE THEATRE
The Cratchit Family count their blessings. Pictured are top row: Aiden Kraemer, Douglas Landin, Laurie Colton, Addie Ross; Middle row: Delaney Lockwood, Grace Cowan, Patrick Cowan; Front: Cora Clinch.
PHOTO COURTESY OF VENICE THEATRE
Brad Wages stars yet again as Ebenezer Scrooge in Venice Theatre’s 2022 production of “A Christmas Carol.”
VENICE — The topic of Venice Theatre’s future is strong in the mind of residents.
During the curtain speech at Saturday afternoon’s performance of “A Christmas Carol,” patrons had questions about Hurricane Ian’s damage to the buildings.
“Sixty-six days ago, we got calls from as far away as Australia about our theater having been destroyed,” theater producing executive director Murray Chase said. “No storm is going to destroy this theater.”
Indeed, a play about the past, present and future seemed fitting.
As theater management deals with the past, the play cast of 52 — some of whom did multiple parts — were very much in the present and were wonderful in “A Christmas Carol.”
Returnees even had to learn all new choreography from director Brad Wages, who once again turned in a brilliant performance as Scrooge, as did Neil Kasnofsky as Mr. Fezziwig, Christmas Present and “party guest” with his wife Michelle as music director and Mrs. Fezziwig.
The role of Tiny Tim is usually played by someone new each year, with Cora Church this year in that role as well as in the roles of Young Fan and Wilkins’ child. In each case, this is an actor we will be watching in the coming years at Venice Theatre.
“A Christmas Carol” is better than ever and definitely worth standing in line for seats at the last minute in case there are any no-shows.
