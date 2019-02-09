Dick’s Sporting Goods, the Rookie League for Venice Little League met at Chuck Reiter Field in Venice, Saturday, February 2, to play their first game of the season against Edgewood Nursery.
Score is not kept at this level and they bat completely through the line up before the innings change. “If the defense gets three outs, we usually just clear the bases and keep going through the line up until each kid has hit that inning and then we switch to offense,” said Dick’s Sporting Goods Coach Joel Schmehl.
Coaches actually pitch the ball, and if a player can’t hit the ball within seven pitches, a tee is set out for them to hit off of. “It’s a good transition for the young guys instead of going straight from tee ball to the kids pitching to each other,” according to Coach Schmehl.
Once players reach the age of 8 or 9, they move up in Venice Little League to the Minor Leagues where kids can range in age from 8 to 11 years old, and from there, they get drafted up to the Major Leagues where the ages can range from 9 to 12 years old.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.