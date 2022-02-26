VENICE — Venice Theatre’s 2021-2022 Stage 2 Season continues with the emotionally powerful and intimate musical, “The Last Five Years.”
The two-person show starring popular area performers Jennifer Baker and Alexander Zickafoose opens Friday March 4 and runs Tuesdays through Sundays until April 3.
Written by Drama Desk and Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown, “The Last Five Years” explores a New York marriage from the differing perspectives of husband and wife.
Kelly Wynn Woodland directs the innovative show with Mikal Mancini providing music direction for the pop-rock inspired score.
Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and 2 p.m. on Sundays. Tickets are $15 for students through 12th grade, $20 for college students, $28 for adults and are on sale now at VeniceTheatre.org, 941-488-1115, or via info@venicetheatre.net.
The box office is under renovation and not open for walk-up business at this time. Venice Theatre is located on the island in Venice at 140 Tampa Ave. W.
The seemingly simple story of two New Yorkers in their 20s who fall in and out of love over the course of five years, is made more dramatic by the show’s unconventional structure.
Cathy Hiatt, a struggling actress, tells her story in reverse, while Jamie Wellerstein, a rising novelist, tells his story in chronological order from their first meeting to the end.
The characters do not directly interact except for a wedding song in the middle as their timelines intersect.
“The Last Five Years” premiered at the Northlight Theatre in Skokie, Illinois in 2001. It moved to the Minetta Theatre Off-Broadway in 2002.
Going on to win the Drama Desk Award in 2002 for Outstanding Music and Lyrics, “The Last Five Years” was named one of TIME Magazine’s ten best shows of 2001. A testament to the show’s longevity, and spurred by its regional popularity, “The Last Five Years” enjoyed an Off-Broadway revival at Second Stage in 2013.
A film adaptation was released in 2014, starring Anna Kendrick and Jeremy Jordan.
More recently, in April 2021, a streamed production of the show was staged by Out of the Box Theatrics and a 20th anniversary concert with Norbert Leo Butz and Lauren Kennedy accompanied by Jason Robert Brown took place in May 2021, online via YouTube.
Veteran VT director Kelly Wynn Woodland is enjoying her time back at the theater and recently commented on Baker’s exquisite vocals (“better than the film!”) and Zickafoose’s emotional depth.
Expressing what so many in the theater community have been feeling since the pandemic, Woodland shared, “I am marveling at the healing power of theater and the pure joy of working with these beautiful people!”
Again, "The Last Five Years" runs from March 4 through April 3 at Venice Theatre, located at 140 Tampa Ave. W. on the island in Venice.
Venice Theatre is carefully monitoring the numbers of positive COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the area. A decision regarding health and safety protocols will be made within one week of opening.
Guidelines for masking and other precautions are kept up to date at VeniceTheatre.org/covid-19-updates.
”The Last Five Years” production team
Director: Kelly Wynn Woodland
Music Director: Mikal Mancini
Stage Manager: Mary Taylor
Scenic Designer: Tim Wisgerhof
Lighting Designer: John Michael Andzulis
Costume Designer: Maureen S. Demers
Sound Designer: John R. Hawk IV
Props Mistress: Lisa Million
Master Electrician: Cindy Carruth
Cast
Jamie: Alexander Zickafoose
Cathy: Jennifer Baker
Musicians
Keyboard: Mikal Mancini
Violin: Karen Tuttle
