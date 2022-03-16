SARASOTA — The Players Centre for Performing Arts presents the beloved masterpieces of Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II in “Some Enchanted Evening at Studio 1130,” located in the Crossings at Siesta Key Mall, 3501 South Tamiami Trail, Sarasota.
More than those of any composer or lyricist writing for the stage, the songs of Rodgers & Hammerstein have become an integral part of our everyday lives. This stunning collection of their compositions spans songs from “South Pacific” to “Oklahoma” and “The King and I” to “Carousel.”
“Some Enchanted Evening” delights its audience with a glorious parade of genuine hits, director/choreographer Scott Keys said.
The musical director is Becky Heintz, stage manager Jackie Richards, assistant director/swing is Emily Eader, Lighting design by Ethan Vail and production manager, Brian Finnerty and set design by Kenneth Junkins with costumes by Georgina Willmott.
The cast includes: Genesis Perez-Padilla, Harris King, Emma Mendoza-Campos, Timarus Foulks and Dave Downer
Tickets are $26.50 preview, $29.50 for adults and $14 for students.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. March 16-19, 22-26 and at 2 p.m. March 20, 26-27.
Patrons are asked to park and enter the mall by Connors Steak and Seafood
