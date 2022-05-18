Players return Broadway on the Bay to Selby Gardens STAFF REPORT May 18, 2022 49 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email From left to right: Danae DeShazer (the director), Alana Opie, Eve Caballero, Kathryn Parks and Jennifer Baker at Selby Gardens. PHOTO PROVIDED BY THE PLAYERS Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Players Centre’s popular Broadway on the Bay series continues at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens with The Sarasota Divas through May 20.Sarasota divas, including Kathryn Parks, Alana Opie, Berry Ayers, Jennifer Baker and Eve Caballero, will perform some of your favorite Broadway tunes. The show is about 65 minutes in length.Danae DeShazer directs with music direction by Bruce Ensinger and stage management by Diane Cepeda.No food or drink will be sold at this event. Seats are provided. Upon making your purchase, your name will be on a reservation list. There will be no paper tickets for this event.Performances are evenings at 6:30 p.m. at Marie Selby Botanical Garden at 1534 Mound Street in Sarasota.Learn more about The Players and upcoming events by visiting theplayers.org or by calling 941-365-2494.The Players Centre For Performing Arts is at 1400 Blvd. of the Arts, Suite 200, in Sarasota. Phone 941-365-2494. The box office is open Monday-Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Venice teen wins Miss Teen Universe competition Crisp & Green debuts in Florida at Venice location Legion Post No. 159 sued for sexual harassment Man dies after swimming struggle at Venice Beach Pediatrician offers advice during formula shortage Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Venice teen wins Miss Teen Universe competition Crisp & Green debuts in Florida at Venice location Legion Post No. 159 sued for sexual harassment Man dies after swimming struggle at Venice Beach Pediatrician offers advice during formula shortage Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
