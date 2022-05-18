Players play Selby

From left to right: Danae DeShazer (the director), Alana Opie, Eve Caballero, Kathryn Parks and Jennifer Baker at Selby Gardens.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY THE PLAYERS

The Players Centre’s popular Broadway on the Bay series continues at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens with The Sarasota Divas through May 20.

Sarasota divas, including Kathryn Parks, Alana Opie, Berry Ayers, Jennifer Baker and Eve Caballero, will perform some of your favorite Broadway tunes. The show is about 65 minutes in length.

Danae DeShazer directs with music direction by Bruce Ensinger and stage management by Diane Cepeda.

No food or drink will be sold at this event. Seats are provided. Upon making your purchase, your name will be on a reservation list. There will be no paper tickets for this event.

Performances are evenings at 6:30 p.m. at Marie Selby Botanical Garden at 1534 Mound Street in Sarasota.

Learn more about The Players and upcoming events by visiting theplayers.org or by calling 941-365-2494.

The Players Centre For Performing Arts is at 1400 Blvd. of the Arts, Suite 200, in Sarasota. Phone 941-365-2494. The box office is open Monday-Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

