An end-of-the-month deadline will bring the members of the Venice City Council together for a special meeting next week.
Two potential annexations will get the bulk of their attention, however.
The Council voted Tuesday to proceed with taking over emergency medical services from the county. But that won’t happen until Oct. 1, 2020, at the earliest.
In the meantime, Venice residents still need the county’s ambulance service. The city’s participation in the Emergency Medical Services Municipal Taxing Unit that helps fund it expires April 30 — the day of the special meeting.
An ordinance extending participation for another year had its first reading Tuesday but it takes two readings before adoption. Hence, the special meeting.
After voting on the ordinance, the Council will consider two pre-annexation agreements for land in North Venice.
The annexations would be the first ones since a judge ruled that the city’s practice of levying extraordinary mitigation fees as part of an annexation is unconstitutional.
One annexation is for 10 properties comprising about 319 acres east of I-75 on either side of Ranch Road.
The other is for two parcels totaling about 214 acres between I-75 and Knights Trail Road north of Triple Diamond Boulevard.
All the land is identified as “potential annexation areas” in the Joint Planning and Interlocal Service Boundary Agreement between the city and the county.
According to the pre-annexation agreements, all the land is designated as “Rural” in the county’s future land use map and has an “Open Use Estate” zoning classification.
If the land is annexed, the property owners commit to obtaining a city future land use designation and zoning classification, though no timetable is specified.
Current permitted uses of the properties may continue until they are developed, the agreements state.
The 319 acres are permitted “bonafide agricultural uses,” according to that agreement. Permitted uses on the 214 acres include “farming, raising cattle, horses and other equine activities, honey bees and other general agricultural uses, hunting, fishing and target shooting.”
The agreements provide that the owners will pay for all necessary utilities, stormwater facilities and roads and dedicate a 40-foot-by-40-foot potable water well site to the city.
A cell tower is already planned for the 319 acre proposed annexation.
The special meeting begins at 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 30, in Council Chambers at Venice City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave.
The complete agenda with backup materials is at VeniceGov.com under the “Meetings” tab, where you can watch the meeting online.
