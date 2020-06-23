VENICE - The Venice Planning Commission recently approved a new "pocket neighborhood" plan for 10 cottages.
Parkside Cottages would be built in the 500 block of Substation Road off the Venice Bypass on 1.36 acres where there's currently a single family residence.
It's a low density project, featuring cottages of not much more than 300 square feet, proposed in a high density residential area, which means City Council will have to approve a separate petition allowing less density later this month.
The Commission also approved a special exception to reduce parking space width from 10 feet to 9 feet.
The cottages would be built on the private road, with some property lines ending at the centerline of the road while others end at the lot line, making it difficult to determine how to build a required sidewalk. Instead, the owner requested the city accept a cash deposit in lieu of the sidewalks. It was granted.
While the Planning Commission has final say on Site and Development plans, City Council will need to approve the cost estimate.
"Pocket neighborhoods are a proven concept throughout the country," said Cody Lindemuth, with MP Development. "We'd like to bring it here. We believe there is a need in Venice to provide alternative housing options that reverses the trend of bigger-homes-are-better to smaller-homes-are-smarter. Smarter because they have a smaller footprint and house size. Makes it more efficient. Less costs up front. Less Operating costs. Less mortgage cost. Less maintenance. Less insurance. Less utilities. This in turn allows more financial freedom for those who come here, retire, raise a family, travel or any other hobbies you may have."
To help build community, the cottages will have front porches where people can hang out and a communal courtyard. Parking will be grouped in a detached parking area.
Commissioner Bill Willson said despite the area being targeted for higher density and shops in the city's Comprehensive Plan, a long range plan for development in the city, "it's a long overdue concept … the idea of smaller homes … and I applaud it."
"I think this is great," Commissioner Kit McKeon said.
It passed unanimously.
No word on when construction will begin.
