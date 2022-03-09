Coastal waters

A pod of dolphins jump near Venice’s Jetty Jack’s on the South Jetty on Tuesday.

 Photo provided By JOSEPH JOHN ORCHULLI II

VENICE — Visitors to the North Jetty and South Jetty in Venice witnessed wildlife Tuesday.

A pod of three dolphins jumped through the waters during the day.

A variety of sea life is often on display in the area of the jetty near the Intracoastal Waterway.

