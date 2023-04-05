A 51-year-old woman told investigators it was about 9:30 p.m. just west of North Lido Beach Park, along Emerson Drive, in Sarasota.
She had just parked a rental car in a parking lot at Lido Beach.
"She began walking north on the beach while talking with a friend on the phone. When she turned around to head south, she saw a man approach her," Sarasota Police stated in a news release. "She said the man put a towel over her head from behind."
The victim, who suffered minor injuries, stated she was able to escape. She described the man as about 6 feet tall with an athletic build, dark skin and tight, curly hair. He was wearing all-black clothing and had an accent, the news release stated.
"There will be an increase of police officers patrolling the area," it stated.
Sarasota Police gave tips on how to avoid being victimized while alone or when it's dark:
• Let others know if you are on a walk, traveling or working out
• Take a cellphone
• Avoid listening to music loudly or with noise-canceling headphones
• Try to bring along a friend or dog
• Change routes and times traveled to an area
The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information should contact Sarasota Police Detective Steven Fergus at 941-263-6059 or they can leave an anonymous tip by calling 941-366-TIPS or visit www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.