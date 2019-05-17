Can you help find this man?
Robert “Bobby” Shaw is wanted by the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office for violation of probation stemming from charges of possession of a firearm and three counts of possession of a controlled substance. Shaw refuses to show up for probation check-ins and recently cut off his GPS monitoring device.
He has more than 30 local arrests mostly for theft and drug-related crimes and is known to frequent the Venice and North Port area, as well as Charlotte County. Anyone with information is asked to call 941-861-4108 or contact Crime Stoppers of Sarasota at 941-366-TIPS.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
Yvonne Christine Meyers, 37, of Tennessee. Charges: permitting an unauthorized person to drive, and possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana. Bond: $620.
Juan Carlos Ortiz, 33, of St. Petersburg. Charge: driving while license suspended, habitual offender. Bond: $1,500.
Anthony Fraley, 37, 1300 block of Karen Drive, Venice. Charge: failure to register a motor vehicle. Bond: $120.
Jerry Hamilton, 61, 300 block of E. Venice Ave., Venice. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
Samuel Pavlak, 36, 100 block of E. Airport Road, Venice. Charge: driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $120.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Sandra Paulina Izykowska, 30, 100 block of Paddington Road, Venice. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: $10,000.
Nathan Kyle Mills, 29, 8400 block of Roosevelt Street, Englewood. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: none.
Erik Michael Walker, 38, 400 block of Argus Road, Venice. Charges: fleeing to elude police, possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana, and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,500.
Guy Maltese, 49, 400 block of Cerromar Lane, Venice. Charges: probation violation, aggravated assault with a weapon without intention to kill. Bond: none.
Sara Ball, 30, 400 block of Colonia Lane, Nokomis. Charges: grand larceny less than $5,000, use of another person’s ID without consent, illegal use of credit cards. Bond: $4,500.
Jerome Brown, 61, 200 block of Sago Lane, Nokomis. Charges: driving while license suspended (third or subsequent offense), fleeing to elude, resisting arrest without violence, probation violation. Bond: $16,500 for the first three charges, none available for the probation violation.
Stanley Brown, 56, 100 block of Sandhurst Drive, Venice. Charges: contracting without a business certificate, failure to provide workers compensation insurance for employees. Bond: $2,000.
Chad Fagenbaum, 47, 1200 block of Queen Road, Venice. Charges: contracting without a business certificate, failure to provide workers compensation insurance for employees. Bond: $2,000.
Jerry Nondorf, 47, 1200 block of Queen Road, Venice. Charges: contracting without a business certificate, failure to provide workers compensation insurance for employees. Bond: $2,000.
Jack Martin, 23, 600 block of Osceola Road, Nokomis. Charge: grand larceny. Bond: $1,500.
Joseph Roberts, 21, 600 block of Church St., Nokomis. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
David Jameson, 60, 500 block of S. Jessica St., Nokomis. Charge: contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: none.
Jamison Patrick, 34, 100 block of Orange Grove Ave., Nokomis. Charge: probation violation (violation of pretrial release conditions). Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Krysten Helena Kidd, 31, 9800 block of Gulfstream Boulevard, Englewood. Charge: possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana. Bond: $1,500.
— Compiled by Greg Giles and Tom Harmening
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.