Can you help find this man?

Robert “Bobby” Shaw is wanted by the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office for violation of probation stemming from charges of possession of a firearm and three counts of possession of a controlled substance. Shaw refuses to show up for probation check-ins and recently cut off his GPS monitoring device.

He has more than 30 local arrests mostly for theft and drug-related crimes and is known to frequent the Venice and North Port area, as well as Charlotte County. Anyone with information is asked to call 941-861-4108 or contact Crime Stoppers of Sarasota at 941-366-TIPS.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

Yvonne Christine Meyers, 37, of Tennessee. Charges: permitting an unauthorized person to drive, and possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana. Bond: $620.

Juan Carlos Ortiz, 33, of St. Petersburg. Charge: driving while license suspended, habitual offender. Bond: $1,500.

Anthony Fraley, 37, 1300 block of Karen Drive, Venice. Charge: failure to register a motor vehicle. Bond: $120.

Jerry Hamilton, 61, 300 block of E. Venice Ave., Venice. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.

Samuel Pavlak, 36, 100 block of E. Airport Road, Venice. Charge: driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $120.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Sandra Paulina Izykowska, 30, 100 block of Paddington Road, Venice. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: $10,000.

Nathan Kyle Mills, 29, 8400 block of Roosevelt Street, Englewood. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: none.

Erik Michael Walker, 38, 400 block of Argus Road, Venice. Charges: fleeing to elude police, possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana, and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,500.

Guy Maltese, 49, 400 block of Cerromar Lane, Venice. Charges: probation violation, aggravated assault with a weapon without intention to kill. Bond: none.

Sara Ball, 30, 400 block of Colonia Lane, Nokomis. Charges: grand larceny less than $5,000, use of another person’s ID without consent, illegal use of credit cards. Bond: $4,500.

Jerome Brown, 61, 200 block of Sago Lane, Nokomis. Charges: driving while license suspended (third or subsequent offense), fleeing to elude, resisting arrest without violence, probation violation. Bond: $16,500 for the first three charges, none available for the probation violation.

Stanley Brown, 56, 100 block of Sandhurst Drive, Venice. Charges: contracting without a business certificate, failure to provide workers compensation insurance for employees. Bond: $2,000.

Chad Fagenbaum, 47, 1200 block of Queen Road, Venice. Charges: contracting without a business certificate, failure to provide workers compensation insurance for employees. Bond: $2,000.

Jerry Nondorf, 47, 1200 block of Queen Road, Venice. Charges: contracting without a business certificate, failure to provide workers compensation insurance for employees. Bond: $2,000.

Jack Martin, 23, 600 block of Osceola Road, Nokomis. Charge: grand larceny. Bond: $1,500.

Joseph Roberts, 21, 600 block of Church St., Nokomis. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.

David Jameson, 60, 500 block of S. Jessica St., Nokomis. Charge: contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: none.

Jamison Patrick, 34, 100 block of Orange Grove Ave., Nokomis. Charge: probation violation (violation of pretrial release conditions). Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

Krysten Helena Kidd, 31, 9800 block of Gulfstream Boulevard, Englewood. Charge: possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana. Bond: $1,500.

— Compiled by Greg Giles and Tom Harmening

