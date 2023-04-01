The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Maxwell Robert Burkhardt, 30, 300 block of Myrtle Drive, Venice. Charges: three counts of contempt of court for failure to appear (original charges of theft from a person 65 years of age or older, two counts of contracting without a license). Bond: $15,000.


Compiled by Bob Mudge

