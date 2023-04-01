The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Maxwell Robert Burkhardt, 30, 300 block of Myrtle Drive, Venice. Charges: three counts of contempt of court for failure to appear (original charges of theft from a person 65 years of age or older, two counts of contracting without a license). Bond: $15,000.
• Thomas Benjamin Santelli, 65, 200 block of North Tamiami Trail, Nokomis. Charges: two counts of DUI with damage to property or person of another. Bond: $1,000.
• Keith Edwin Shaffer, 50, 1800 block of Kilpatrick Road, Nokomis. Charge: child neglect without great bodily harm. Bond: none.
• Anne Marie Christine Steele, 28, 500 block of W. Venice Ave., Venice. Charges: child neglect without great bodily harm, two count of violation of probation (two original charges of possession of a controlled substance). Bond: $10,000 on the child neglect charge, none on the remaining charges.
• Alicia Marie Dorsch, 34, 1400 block of Edmondson Road, Nokomis. Charges: possession of a controlled substance (THC wax) without a prescription, two counts of contempt of court for failure to appear (original charges of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possess or use of narcotics equipment). Bond: $34,000.
• Trevor Paul Floyd, 46, 600 block of Eaglenook Way, Osprey. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.
• Diego Nikolas Miras, 24, 4000 block of Crockers Lake Boulevard, Osprey. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
• Jonathan Andres Pedraz, 30, 100 block of S. Irene St., Nokomis. Charges: aggravated battery with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, battery. Bond: none on the assault charge, $500 on the battery charge.
• Jesus Chuy Aguilar, 45, 200 block of Shamrock Blvd., Venice. Charges: providing false sex offender registration, resisting an officer without violence. Bond: none.
• Daniel Joseph Berstein, 43, 100 block of Kenwood Ave., Nokomis. Charge: Monroe County warrant for failure to appear (charges of battery on a law enforcement officer, fraud). Bond: none.
• Scott Patrick Lavy, 59, 1600 block of Banyan Drive, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Dylan Remington Oakes, 24, 2100 block of Edmondson Drive, Nokomis. Charges: domestic battery, violation of a domestic violence protection injunction. Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Frank Allen Broz III, 47, 600 block of Dolphin Road, Venice. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.
The Sarasota Airport Authority Police reported the following arrests:
• Dimitry Petrovich Ryumshin, 36, 200 block of Soliera St., Nokomis. Charge: carrying a concealed, unlicensed firearm. Bond: $1,500.
Criminal registrations:
• Donavan Kane Floyd, 13, 1900 block of Scotties Place, Nokomis.
