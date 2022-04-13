The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Troy Osborn, 44, 19000 block of Ortona Street, Venice. Charge: probation violation — original charge of reckless driving with alcohol as a factor. Bond: none.
• Gary Zielenski, 65, 2400 block of Cally Street, Venice. Charge: probation violation — original charge of fraud use of personal identification. Bond: none.
• Aaron Harvey, 41, 1000 block of Blue Wing Court, Venice. Charge: battery — touch or strike. Bond: $500.
• Christopher Johnson, 37, 200 block of Zephyr Road, Venice. Charges: contempt of court — failure to report to offender work program on original charge of driving while license suspended first conviction; drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — fentanyl. Bond: none.
• Amanda Byers, 45, 3700 block of Hialeah Road, Venice. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
• James Pless, 64, 300 block of Collins Road, Nokomis. Charge: resist officer — obstruct without violence. Bond: $500.
• Daniel Merritt, 52, 300 block of Pinewood Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: aggravated assault — with deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: $35,000.
• Frances At, 37, 2600 block of Mohegan Road, Venice. Charge: larceny — grand theft more than $750 but less than $5,000. Bond: $1,500.
• Brandon Popiolek, 22, 100 block of Grand Oak Circle, Venice. Charges: DUI; moving traffic violation — reckless driving first offense; DUI — blood alcohol .15 or higher or with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $360.
• Laura Scanio, 62, 5800 block of Jackson Lane, Venice. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription; DUI. Bond: $1,620.
• Gabriel Wagoner, 41, 2600 block of Mohegan Road, Venice. Charge: larceny — grand theft more than $750 but less than $5,000. Bond: $1,500.
• Emiliano Morales, 69, 1400 block of Venetia Street, Nokomis. Charge: probation violation — original charge of 4 counts possession controlled substance. Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Nicolas Vasquez-Vasquez, 29, Sarasota. Charges: DUI — third violation within 10 years; DUI — damage to property or person; moving traffic violation — operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $2,120.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Scott Remick, 27, 1200 block of Lucaya Avenue, Venice. Charge: flee or elude police — fail to obey law enforcement officer order to stop. Bond: $1,500.
