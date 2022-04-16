Police lights

A construction worker along Bermont Road was injured Friday morning when his leg was struck by the wheel of a trailer.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Ashley Kipp, 33, 400 block of Zephyr Road, Venice. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.

• Michael Gee, 62, 700 block of Lemon Bay Drive, Venice. Charge: 2 counts aggravated assault — with deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: none.

• Deanna Cotto, 42, 1000 block of Capri Isles Boulevard, Venice. Charges: cocaine possession; possession of drug paraphernalia; moving traffic violation — drive while license suspended or revoked; fraud impersonation — false identification given to law enforcement officer. Bond: $2,620.

• Dylan White, 24, 3300 block of Meadow Run Trace, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.


The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Adam Hubbard, 58, 1000 block of Elaine Street, Venice. Charge: probation violation — original charge of possession controlled substance. Bond: none.

• Caleb Ellis, 22, Orlando. Charges: fraud — obtain controlled substance by fraud; marijuana possession; public order crimes — use two way communication device to facilitate felony; fraud impersonation — use or possess identification of another person without consent; pass counterfeited — prescription as true first offense. Bond: $5,120.

• Anthony Morales, 21, Groveland, Charge: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — THC extract. Bond: $1,500.

Compiled by Morgan Simpson

