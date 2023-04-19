The Sarasota County Sheriff‘s Office reported the following arrests:
• Michael Jay Gordon, 80, 800 block of Country Club Circle, Venice. Charge: contempt of court for failure to appear (original charge of petit theft). Bond: $2,000.
• Marc Leonard Payet, 48, 1400 block of Sussex Road, Venice. Charge: leaving the scene of a crash involving damage to property. Bond: $120.
• Jacob Tyler Lowe, 48, 1100 block of Falcon Road, Venice. Charges: battery with a prior conviction of battery, violation of probation (original charge of battery). Bond: $1,500 on the battery charge, no bond on the violation of probation charge.
• Kevin Michael Renodin, 33, 1300 block of North River Road, Venice. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without the intent to kill. Bond: $75,000.
• Jessica Lorraine Fierros, 37, 1100 block of Deardon Drive, Venice. Charges: DUI, DUI with damage to property or person of another, refusal to submit to DUI testing. Bond: $1,120.
• Carolyn Denise Jones, 64, 400 block of Scott St., Nokomis. Charges: possession of cocaine, contempt of court for failure to appear (original charge of petit theft). Bond: $4,500.
• Brandon Eugene Smith, 32, U.S. 41, Nokomis. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.
• Eric James Warwick, 43, 90 block of Inlets Blvd., Nokomis. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $5.
• Bridget Margaret Macauley, 47, 900 block of Poinciana Road, Venice. Charges: DUI, refusal to submit to DUI testing. Bond: $620.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Amber Howard, 42, 1700 block of Waxwing Circle, Venice. Charge: violation of probation (original charges of two counts of possession of a controlled substance). Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Justin Butera, 35, 900 block of Kathy Court, Venice. Charge: trespassing on a posted construction site. Bond: $1,500.
Compiled by Bob Mudge
