Police lights

A construction worker along Bermont Road was injured Friday morning when his leg was struck by the wheel of a trailer.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Tyler Treffinger, 28, Nokomis. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

• Shanna Wilson, 35, 200 block of Palmetto Street, Nokomis. Charge: out of county warrant — Manatee County — probation violation on original charge of driving while license suspended habitual offender. Bond: $120.

• Peter Esteve, 43, 400 block of Briarwood Street, Venice. Charge: contempt of court — original charges of possession firearm or ammo, property damage over $1,000 and trespassing. Bond: none.

• Nicholas Desabatino, 31, 400 block of South Moon Drive, Venice. Charge: resist officer — obstruct without violence. Bond: none.

• Emily Gill, 23, 800 block of Pinto Circle, Nokomis. Charges: 2 counts hit and run — fail to stop or remain at crash involving injury other than serious bodily injury; moving traffic violation — driving while license suspended or revoked; 6 counts DUI — damage to property or person; 5 counts hit and run — leave scene of crash involving damage to property; DUI; moving traffic violation — reckless driving subsequent offense; resist officer — flee or elude law enforcement officer with lights and siren active; moving traffic violation — driving while license suspended second subsequent offense; vehicle theft. Bond: $10,460.


The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Jerome Allen, 53, Boynton Beach, Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $2,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Corey Payne, 60, 11000 block of Dancing River Road, Venice. Charge: moving traffic violation — drive while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $120.

The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Michael Dillon, 32, 4700 block of Pompano Road, Venice. Charge: DUI — damage to property or person. Bond: $500.

Compiled by Morgan Simpson

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments