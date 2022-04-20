Police lights

A construction worker along Bermont Road was injured Friday morning when his leg was struck by the wheel of a trailer.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Nathan Jones, 31, 200 block of Crane Road, Venice. Charge: out of county warrant — Columbia County — failure to appear on original charge of no valid driver’s license. Bond: $1,000.

• Scott Karmen, 27, 1700 block of Valencia Drive, Venice. Charge: domestic battery — by strangulation. Bond: $2,000.

• Samantha Lynch, 34, 2500 block of Shamrock Drive, Venice. Charge: probation violation — original charges of theft and 2 counts controlled substance. Bond: $500.

• Justin Wiegand, 19, 500 block of South Creek Drive, Osprey. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

• Nicholas Nelson, 26, 200 block of Fenwick Drive, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

• William Sayles, 42, 300 block of Base Avenue East, Venice. Charge: out of county warrant — Charlotte County — probation violation on original charge of driving while license suspended. Bond: none.

• Amy Scarborough, 39, 1200 block of Lemon Bay Drive, Venice. Charge: battery — cause bodily harm. Bond: none.

• Nicole Thompson, 51, 600 block of Coconut Crescent, Nokomis. Charge: domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.

• Nathaniel Dickherber, 42, 200 block of Dragon Road, Venice. Charge: DUI — .15 or higher or with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $120.


• Nicholas Rhodes, 33, 400 block of East Colonia Lane, Nokomis. Charge: disorderly intoxication — public place cause disturbance. Bond: $120.

• Shea Dudley, 38, South Tamiami Trail, Osprey. Charge: trespassing — occupied structure or conveyance. Bond: $500.

• Richard Duerr, 39, South Tamiami Trail, Osprey. Charge: trespassing — occupied structure or conveyance. Bond: $500.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Adam Cullimore, 36, Westerville, Ohio. Charges: domestic battery — by strangulation; adult kidnap or false imprisonment; larceny — petty theft first degree $100 or more but less than $750; obstructing justice — tampering in noncriminal proceeding — prevent use of 911. Bond: $202,000.

• Adan Perez Cruz, 19, Bradenton. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia; moving traffic violation — operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $620.

• Michael Capuano, 36, Sarasota. Charge: probation violation — original charge of possession controlled substance. Bond: none.

• Cody Pixley, 34, 3600 block of Secor Road, Venice. Charges: larceny — petty theft second degree, two or more theft conviction; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.

The Florida Highway Patrol-Venice reported the following arrest:

• Stephen Yannone, 55, Sarasota. Charge: 2 counts DUI — damage to property or person. Bond: $5,000.

Compiled by Morgan Simpson

