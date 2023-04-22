The Sarasota County Sheriff‘s Office reported the following arrests:
• David Lewis Ciptak, 55, 400 block of Sunnyside Drive, Venice. Charges: three counts of violation of probation (original charges of theft of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance). Bond: none.
• Rhiannon Victoria Frank, 34, 100 block of Falls of Venice Circle, Venice. Charges: DUI, DUI with damage to property or person of another. Bond: $620.
• Scott Glasz, 57, 2400 block of Terracina Drive, Venice. Charge: contempt of court for failure to appear (original charges of DUI, fourth or subsequent offense; driving while license suspended; refusal to submit to DUI testing). Bond: none.
• Andre Joseph Tundo, 63, 800 block of Darwin Road, Venice. Charges: five counts of use or possession of ID of another without consent. Bond: $7,500.
• James Nicholas Hansen III, 54, 2300 block of Milkweed Court, Venice. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: released on own recognizance.
• Michael Stephen Nearing II, 28, Albee Road, Nokomis. Charges: trespassing, resisting an officer. Bond: $1,000.
• Kayla Danielle Nickell, 31, 500 block of Yale Road, Venice. Charge: contempt of court for failure to appear (original charges of two counts of drug possession without a prescription, possession of narcotic equipment, larceny). Bond: $3,500.
• Milissa Sue Robson, 57, 1300 block of Brookside Drive, Venice. Charges: possession of cocaine, destruction of evidence, possession of drug equipment. Bond: $3,500.
• Corey Edward Madden, 31, 600 block of Guild Drive, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Vadim Leonidovich Kushnir, 33, 3600 block of Chiron Ave., North Port. Charges: Charlotte County warrants for assault with a deadly weapon, criminal mischief. Bond: $25,000.
• Robert Eugene Parham, 39, 1400 block of 10th St., Sarasota. Charges: domestic battery, criminal mischief. Bond: no bond on the battery charge, $500 on the criminal mischief charge.
Criminal registrations:
• Patrick Martin Leibmann, 46, 500 block of Parkdale Mews, Venice.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.