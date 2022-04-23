The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Officer reported the following arrests:
• Michael Dillon, 32, 4700 block of Pompano Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Erwin Dulmage, 43, 1700 block of Falls of Venice Circle, Venice. Charges: sex assault — by custodian, sex battery victim over 12 years old but under 18 years old; lewd or lascivious behavior — molestation by a person over 18 years old on a victim 12 or older but under 16. Bond: none.
• Justin Sulprizio, 33, 200 block of Argus Road, Venice. Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of violation of financial responsibility for property damage. Bond: $2,000.
• Austin Fraley, 33, Nokomis. Charges: possession of weapon or ammo by convicted Florida felon — firearms; deal in stolen property. Bond: $15,000.
• Shannon Goyette, 48, 60 block of Hatchett Road, Venice. Charge: 2 counts trespassing — fail to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $1,000.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Gregory Fording, 43, 200 block of South Verona Street, Nokomis. Charges: opium or derivative sell — hydrocodone; drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — methamphetamine. Bond: $9,000.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Robert Tiedemann, 49, 400 block of Substation Road, Venice. Charge: trespassing — fail to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $500.
