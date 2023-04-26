The Sarasota County Sheriff‘s Office reported the following arrests:
• Adolph Brayan, 27, 100 block of N. Kenwood Ave., Nokomis. Charges: possession of a controlled substance (meth) without a prescription, resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $2,000.
• John Spencer Howell, 27, 900 block of Darwin Road, Venice. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: $15,000.
• Vladislav Vitalyevi Kuznetsov, 24, 400 block of Falls of Venice Circle, Venice. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
• Abeu Ramirez Aquilar, 21, 400 block of Patton St., Nokomis. Charges: DUI, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $10,000.
• Charles Timothy Bertorelli, 52, 500 block of Shadylawn Ave., Nokomis. Charge: contempt of court for failure to appear (original charges of trespassing on school grounds, criminal mischief). Bond: $4,000.
• Joseph Christopher Doyle, 55, Boca Ciega Street, Nokomis. Charges: three counts of DUI, three counts of DUI with damage to property or person of another, two counts of leaving the scene of a crash involving damage to property. Bond: $2,100.
• Benjamin David McAlexander, 40, 1000 block of Capri Isles Blvd., Venice. Charge: DUI, fourth or subsequent offense. Bond: $1,500.
• Robert James Raymond, 30, Tamiami Trail, Osprey. Charge: possession of drug equipment. Bond: $500.
• Tyler Jozef Fecke, 37, 300 block of Jessica St., Nokomis. Charges: carrying an unlicensed concealed weapon, resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $2,000.
• Trisha Rene Gillenwater, 54, 100 block of N. Jessica St., Nokomis. Charge: violation of probation (original charges of burglary of an occupied dwelling, criminal mischief). Bond: none.
• Gavin Rowland, 20, 11300 Dancing River Drive, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Kaitlyn Alyssa Carrano, 29, 100 block of Kenwood Ave., Nokomis. Charge: violation of probation (original charge of possession of cocaine). Bond: none.
• Ryan Lee Nevins, 30, 100 block of N. Emerald Ave., Nokomis. Charge: driving while license suspended — habitual traffic offender. Bond: $1,500.
• Justin Alan Sentell, 20, 400 bock of Porpoise Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Audrey Jean Simms, 35, 2500 block of Border Road, Venice. Charges: larceny, three counts of contempt of court for failure to appear (original charges of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, larceny, dealing in stolen property). Bond: $1,500 on the larceny charge, none on the contempt of court charge.
• Aiden David Nichols, 24, 500 block of Shamrock Blvd., Venice. Charges: battery, criminal mischief. Bond: $2,000.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Dillon Scott Kent, 32, 200 block of Avenue des Parques, Venice. Charge: obstructing justice by hindering witness communication to a law enforcement officer or judge. Bond: $1,500.
• Eros Wolf Nunez, 20, 700 block of West Bird Bay Drive, Venice. Charge: contempt of court for failure to appear (original charges of possession of marijuana over 20 grams, carrying a concealed weapon, no driver license). Bond: $6,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Ralph G. Meyers, 58, 12500 block of Cavavese Lane, Venice. Charge: battery causing bodily harm. Bond: $500.
