A construction worker along Bermont Road was injured Friday morning when his leg was struck by the wheel of a trailer.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Officer reported the following arrests:

• Anthony Ventolo, 27, 300 block of Degas Drive, Nokomis. Charge: domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: $25,000.

• Nicole Fisher, 41, 2300 block of Laurel Road East, Nokomis. Charges: 2 counts contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of larceny petty theft third or subsequent conviction. Bond: none.

• Darion Reeder, 19, 800 block of Treviso Grand Circle, Nokomis. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

• Crystal Reinhardt, 33, 1600 block of West Neponsit Drive, Venice. Charge: out of county warrant — Manatee County — probation violation on original charge of possession controlled substance. Bond: none.

• Dylan White, 24, 1300 block of Karen Drive, Venice. Charge: probation violation — original charges of marijuana sale, use two-way communication device to commit felony, and DUI. Bond: none.

• Michael McCullough, 37, 4100 block of Shamrock Drive, Venice. Charge: DUI — blood alcohol .15 or higher or with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $120.

• Robert Knowlton, 47, 3200 block of Rustic Road, Nokomis. Charge: vehicular homicide — killing of human being or unborn child with vehicle. Bond: none.


• Keith Shaffer, 49, 500 block of Yale Road, Venice. Charge: moving traffic violation — operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $120.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

• John Doherty, 29, 400 block of Auburn Lakes Circle, Venice. Charge: drug possession — methamphetamine within 1,000 feet specified area — park. Bond: $20,000.

• Robert Sweeney, 59, 400 block of Palmetto Court, Venice. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.

• Trenton Hingson-Johnson, 20, Bonita Springs. Charge: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — THC. Bond: $1,500.

The Florida Highway Patrol-Venice reported the following arrests:

• Michael Obarowski, 32, Sarasota. Charges: DUI — damage to property or person; DUI — refuse to submit DUI test after license suspended. Bond: $1,000.

• Alejandra Aguilar Rincon, 41, Sarasota. Charges: DUI — damage to property or person; hit and run — involve damage to property; moving traffic violation — drive with expired license for more than 6 months. Bond: $740.

Compiled by Morgan Simpson

