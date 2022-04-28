POLICE BEAT Police Beat for April 28, 2022 Apr 28, 2022 10 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A construction worker along Bermont Road was injured Friday morning when his leg was struck by the wheel of a trailer. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Officer reported the following arrests:• Annemarie Steele, 28, 1100 block of South Indies Circle, Venice. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — meth; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.• Jatavian Collins, 30, 400 block of Patton Street, Nokomis. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.• Anthony Marcello, 59, 2600 block of Executive Drive, Venice. Charge: domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.• Fredy Martinez Alvarado, 40, 900 block of Indus Road, Venice. Charge: out of county warrant — probation violation on original charge of DUI. Bond: $2,500. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Compiled by Morgan Simpson Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Snook Haven may get new look in proposed changes Here's what must die for a Banyan Tree to live What will happen to the Circus Wall? Cops: Venice postmaster bit victim, hit another Orlando man drives to Venice to allegedly fill fake prescription Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Snook Haven may get new look in proposed changes Here's what must die for a Banyan Tree to live What will happen to the Circus Wall? Cops: Venice postmaster bit victim, hit another Orlando man drives to Venice to allegedly fill fake prescription Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
