A construction worker along Bermont Road was injured Friday morning when his leg was struck by the wheel of a trailer.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Officer reported the following arrests:

• Annemarie Steele, 28, 1100 block of South Indies Circle, Venice. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — meth; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.

• Jatavian Collins, 30, 400 block of Patton Street, Nokomis. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

• Anthony Marcello, 59, 2600 block of Executive Drive, Venice. Charge: domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.

• Fredy Martinez Alvarado, 40, 900 block of Indus Road, Venice. Charge: out of county warrant — probation violation on original charge of DUI. Bond: $2,500.

Compiled by Morgan Simpson

