A construction worker along Bermont Road was injured Friday morning when his leg was struck by the wheel of a trailer.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Officer reported the following arrest:

• Patricia Hays, 79, 1400 block of Gleneagles Drive, Venice. Charges: 3 counts stolen property — dealing or traffic stolen property; fraud — false owner information pawn items less than $300; 2 counts fraud — false owner information pawn items $300 or more. Bond: $39,000.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Nicholas Naughton-Null, 26, Sarasota. Charges: burglary — dwelling or structure armed; public order crimes — possess bulletproof vest during certain offenses. Bond: none.

• William Sturgeon, 34, 400 block of South Armada Road, Venice. Charges: burglary — dwelling or structure armed; public order crimes — possess bulletproof vest during certain offenses. Bond: none.


The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Michelle Dangelo, 39, 300 block of Fareham Drive, Venice. Charge: larceny — petty theft second degree, first offense. Bond: $120.

The Florida Highway Patrol-Venice reported the following arrest:

• Michael Evans, 38, Sarasota. Charges: vehicular homicide — killing of human being or unborn child with vehicle; 3 counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Compiled by Morgan Simpson

