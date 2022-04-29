POLICE BEAT Police Beat for April 29, 2022 Apr 29, 2022 48 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A construction worker along Bermont Road was injured Friday morning when his leg was struck by the wheel of a trailer. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Officer reported the following arrest:• Patricia Hays, 79, 1400 block of Gleneagles Drive, Venice. Charges: 3 counts stolen property — dealing or traffic stolen property; fraud — false owner information pawn items less than $300; 2 counts fraud — false owner information pawn items $300 or more. Bond: $39,000.The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:• Nicholas Naughton-Null, 26, Sarasota. Charges: burglary — dwelling or structure armed; public order crimes — possess bulletproof vest during certain offenses. Bond: none.• William Sturgeon, 34, 400 block of South Armada Road, Venice. Charges: burglary — dwelling or structure armed; public order crimes — possess bulletproof vest during certain offenses. Bond: none. The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:• Michelle Dangelo, 39, 300 block of Fareham Drive, Venice. Charge: larceny — petty theft second degree, first offense. Bond: $120.The Florida Highway Patrol-Venice reported the following arrest:• Michael Evans, 38, Sarasota. Charges: vehicular homicide — killing of human being or unborn child with vehicle; 3 counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Compiled by Morgan Simpson Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Snook Haven may get new look in proposed changes Here's what must die for a Banyan Tree to live What will happen to the Circus Wall? Orlando man drives to Venice to allegedly fill fake prescription Cops: Man sexually abuses victim at sleepover Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Snook Haven may get new look in proposed changes Here's what must die for a Banyan Tree to live What will happen to the Circus Wall? Orlando man drives to Venice to allegedly fill fake prescription Cops: Man sexually abuses victim at sleepover Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
