The Sarasota County Sheriff‘s Office reported the following arrests:
• Larry Dean Petersen, 38, 3100 block of Juno Road, Venice. Charge: contempt of court for failure to appear (original charge of driving a commercial vehicle while license suspended). Bond: $500.
• Stephen James Reilly, 34, 5100 block of Florida Ave., Venice. Charges: fleeing to elude, violation of probation (original charge of battery on a law enforcement officer, firefighter or EMT). Bond: $1,500 on flight charge; no bond on violation of probation charge.
• Tristan Eugene Royer, 39, 600 block of Venice Ave., Venice. Charge: fleeing to elude a law enforcement vessel with lights and siren active. Bond: $1,500.
• Martin Joseph Washington, 43, 100 block of Tulane Road, Venice. Charges: six counts of violation of probation (original charges of nine counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of meth with intent to distribute, obstructing a crime investigation). Bond: none.
• Steven Michael Zelazney, 37, 500 block of Crocus Road, Venice. Charge: St. Lucie County warrant for violation of probation (original charge of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer or firefighter). Bond: none.
• Jason Perin Davis, 20, 300 block of Sunnyside Drive, Venice. Charge: criminal mischief. Bond: $1,500.
• David Francis Jameson, 64, 1400 block of South Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: contempt of court for failure to appear (original charge of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription). Bond: none.
• Jacob Tyler Lowe, 38, 1100 block of Falcon Road, Venice. Charge: violation of probation (original charge of DUI). Bond: $10,000.
• Joseph Starr Taylor, 38, 800 block of Brentwood Drive, Venice. Charges: three counts of violation of probation (original charges of possession of a controlled substance; sale, manufacture or delivery of drugs; petit theft). Bond: none.
• Zackary Saccoroso Marrone, 30, 70 block of Ginger Road, Venice. Charges: trespassing, possession of drug equipment, resisting an officer without violence, open container violation. Bond: $1,240.
• Jennifer Ann Hall, 53, 3700 block of Cadbury Circle, Venice. Charge: domestic battery on a person 65 or older. Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Dillon Scott Kent, 32, 200 block of Avenue des Parques, Venice. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
• Courtney Arneshia Neal, 34, 200 block of Northwest 12th Drive, Bradenton. Charge: possession of marijuana not more than 20 grams. Bond: $500.
• Jaclyn Azzarelli, 38, 700 block of Cadiz Road, Venice. Charges: two counts of DUI with damage to property or person of another, two counts of DUI with blood-alcohol level of 0.15 or higher or with person under 18 in the vehicle, two counts of leaving the scene of an accident involving damage to property. Bond: $720.
• Zachary Todd Norton, 27, 400 block of U.S. 41 Bypass, Venice. Charge: violation of probation (original charges of battery on a law enforcement officer, firefighter or EMT, resisting an officer with violence). Bond: none.
Criminal registrations:
• Alexander Joe Tonder, 45, 200 block of Pennsylvania Ave., Osprey.
• Robert Michael Kohler, 52, 100 block of Palm Ave., Nokomis.
• Frankie Damiano, 61, 500 block of West Baffin Drive, Venice.
