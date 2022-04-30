• Anthony Marcello, 59, 2600 block of Executive Drive, Venice. Charge: domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.
• Fredy Martinez Alvarado, 40, 900 block of Indus Road, Venice. Charge: out of county warrant — probation violation on original charge of DUI. Bond: $2,500.
• Patricia Hays, 79, 1400 block of Gleneagles Drive, Venice. Charges: 3 counts stolen property — dealing or traffic stolen property; fraud — false owner information pawn items less than $300; 2 counts fraud — false owner information pawn items $300 or more. Bond: $39,000.
• Zachery Matthews, 23, 600 block of Crocus Road, Venice. Charge: out of county warrant — Sumter County — probation violation on original charge of petty theft. Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Nicholas Naughton-Null, 26, Sarasota. Charges: burglary — dwelling or structure armed; public order crimes — possess bulletproof vest during certain offenses. Bond: none.
• William Sturgeon, 34, 400 block of South Armada Road, Venice. Charges: burglary — dwelling or structure armed; public order crimes — possess bulletproof vest during certain offenses. Bond: none.
• David Acheampong, 33, Groveland. Charges: 2 counts fraud impersonation — use identification without consent victim 60 years of age or older; larceny — grand theft more than $750 but less than $5,000; burglary — occupied dwelling unarmed; 2 counts fraud — possess or display blank, forged or stolen drivers license or identification; larceny — lost or delivered by mistake credit card; moving traffic violation — violate drivers license restrictions. Bond: $27,620.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Michelle Dangelo, 39, 300 block of Fareham Drive, Venice. Charge: larceny — petty theft second degree, first offense. Bond: $120.
The Florida Highway Patrol-Venice reported the following arrest:
• Michael Evans, 38, Sarasota. Charges: vehicular homicide — killing of human being or unborn child with vehicle; 3 counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
