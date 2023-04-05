The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Joseph Thomas Carney, 22, Inlets Boulevard, Nokomis. Charges: DUI, two counts of DUI with blood-alcohol level 0.15 or higher or with person under 18 in the vehicle. Bond: $360.
• Daniel J. Lyons, 44, 200 block of Shamrock Blvd., Venice. Charge: grand theft. Bond: $1,500.
• Eddie Soares Moura, 47, 400 block of Redwood Drive, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Larry Dean Petersen, 38, 3100 block of Juno Road, Venice. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $500.
• Cole Thomas Polcyn, 18, 1200 block of North Jackson Road, Venice. Charges: DUI, DUI with damage to property or person of another. Bond: $620.
• Eric James Warwick, 43, 90 block of Inlets Circle, Nokomis. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance (meth, psilocybin) without a prescription, three counts of possession of a weapon or ammo by a convicted Florida felon, possession of drug equipment. Bond: $182,000.
• Delrio Cooper, 22, 200 block of North U.S. 41 Bypass. Charge: lewd or lascivious battery on a victim age 12 to 16. Bond: $7,500.
• Keith Kiblin II, 32, 300 E. Bay St., Osprey. Charges: possession of a weapon or ammo by a convicted Florida felon, firing a weapon in public or on residential property. Bond: $8,000.
• David A. Lennon, 81, 800 block of Exuma Ave., Venice. Charge: possessing, controlling or viewing material depicting child sexual conduct. Bond: $1.24 million.
• Royce O’Neal Richard Jr., 34, 4900 block of Mimosa Road, Venice. Charges: two counts of violation of probation (original charges of habitual traffic offender, burglary of an unoccupied dwelling). Bond: none.
• Justin Robert Companion, 39, 300 block of Randolph Road, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.
• Jamison Lee Patrick, 38, 100 block of Orange Grove Ave., Nokomis. Charge: contempt of court for failure to appear (original charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of narcotic equipment). Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Jeffrey Ray Mullis, 50, 7100 block of Sawyer Road, Sarasota. Charges: using the ID of another person without consent, grand theft of motor vehicle. Bond: $21,500.
• Donna Marie Warner, 52, 500 block of Manatee Court, Venice. Charge: domestic battery causing bodily harm. Bond: none.
Criminal registrations:
• Zachary North Exler, 22, 600 block of Palmetto Drive, Venice.
• Eddie Lee Outing, 38, 700 block of Church St., Nokomis.
• Kevin J. Finley, 67, 11600 block of Tempest Harbor Loop, Venice.
Compiled by Bob Mudge
