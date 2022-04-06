• Cameron Pace, 41, 300 block of Pine Tree Road, Venice. Charge: out of county warrant — Orange County — Widman Act — probation violation on original charge of written threats to kill and aggravated stalking-credible threat. Bond: none.
• Brandon Carroll, 26, 2600 block of Executive Drive, Venice. Charges: domestic battery — cause bodily harm; moving traffic violation — driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.
• Robert Burdette, 55, 1000 block of South Tamiami Trail, Nokomis. Charge: probation violation — original charge of DUI and DUI with blood alcohol content over .15. Bond: $2,500.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Patricia Hays, 79, 1400 block of Gleneagles Drive, Venice. Charges: 2 counts fraud — utter false instrument; 2 counts fraud or impersonation — use identification younger than 18 year old or 60 year old or older without consent; larceny — over $300 but less than $10,000 from 65 year old or older. Bond: $19,500.
• Travis Floyd, 45, 600 block of Eaglenook Way, Osprey. Charges: DUI; DUI — refuse to submit DUI test after license suspended. Bond: $620.
• Cameron Pace, 41, 300 block of Pine Tree Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Thomas Carter, 43, 300 block of East Venice Avenue, Venice. Charge: municipal ordinance violation — open container of alcohol in public place. Bond: $120.
• Richard Hampson, 40, 100 block of South Orange Grove Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: aggravated battery — on officer, firefighter or EMT; damage property — over $200 but under $1,000. Bond: none.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.