Police lights

A construction worker along Bermont Road was injured Friday morning when his leg was struck by the wheel of a trailer.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Eric Geistert, 55, 400 block of Center Road, Venice. Charges: cocaine possession — with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver; smuggle contraband — detention facility. Bond: $9,000.

• Shelley Mussone, 43, 4000 block of South Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: out of county warrant — Charlotte County — grand theft of a motor vehicle. Bond: $3,500.

• Emily Gill, 23, 800 block of Pinto Circle, Nokomis. Charge: attempted burglary — unoccupied conveyance unarmed. Bond: $1,500.

• Cameron Pace, 41, 300 block of Pine Tree Road, Venice. Charge: out of county warrant — Orange County — Widman Act — probation violation on original charge of written threats to kill and aggravated stalking-credible threat. Bond: none.

• Joshua Stewart, 45, 500 block of Acacia Lane, Nokomis. Charge: contempt of court — violation injunction protection domestic violence. Bond: $2,500.

• Brandon Carroll, 26, 2600 block of Executive Drive, Venice. Charges: domestic battery — cause bodily harm; moving traffic violation — driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.


• Robert Burdette, 55, 1000 block of South Tamiami Trail, Nokomis. Charge: probation violation — original charge of DUI and DUI with blood alcohol content over .15. Bond: $2,500.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Patricia Hays, 79, 1400 block of Gleneagles Drive, Venice. Charges: 2 counts fraud — utter false instrument; 2 counts fraud or impersonation — use identification younger than 18 year old or 60 year old or older without consent; larceny — over $300 but less than $10,000 from 65 year old or older. Bond: $19,500.

• Travis Floyd, 45, 600 block of Eaglenook Way, Osprey. Charges: DUI; DUI — refuse to submit DUI test after license suspended. Bond: $620.

• Cameron Pace, 41, 300 block of Pine Tree Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

• Thomas Carter, 43, 300 block of East Venice Avenue, Venice. Charge: municipal ordinance violation — open container of alcohol in public place. Bond: $120.

• Richard Hampson, 40, 100 block of South Orange Grove Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: aggravated battery — on officer, firefighter or EMT; damage property — over $200 but under $1,000. Bond: none.

Compiled by Morgan Simpson

