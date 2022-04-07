Police lights

A construction worker along Bermont Road was injured Friday morning when his leg was struck by the wheel of a trailer.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Danielle Reeb, 34, 100 block of Orange Grove Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: larceny — petty theft first degree more than $100 but less than $750. Bond: $500.

• Jennifer Trant, 49, 500 block of Cumberland Road, Venice. Charge: domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.

• Cyhle Frankel, 31, 200 block of Brienza Loop, Nokomis. Charges: DUI; DUI — damage to property or person. Bond: $620.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Jeffrey Luggar, 41, 200 block of High Point Drive, Venice. Charges: DUI — damage to property or person; moving traffic violation — violate drivers license restrictions. Bond: $620.

• William Purcell, 75, 4900 block of Stonecastle Drive, Venice. Charge: robbery — by sudden snatching without firearm or weapon. Bond: none.

• Harry Thompson, 62, 200 block of Roberts Road, Nokomis. Charge: municipal ordinance violation — open container of alcohol in public place. Bond: $120.

Compiled by Morgan Simpson

