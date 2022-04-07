Police Beat for Feb. 2, 2022 Police Beat for April 7, 2022 Apr 7, 2022 49 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A construction worker along Bermont Road was injured Friday morning when his leg was struck by the wheel of a trailer. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:• Danielle Reeb, 34, 100 block of Orange Grove Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: larceny — petty theft first degree more than $100 but less than $750. Bond: $500.• Jennifer Trant, 49, 500 block of Cumberland Road, Venice. Charge: domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.• Cyhle Frankel, 31, 200 block of Brienza Loop, Nokomis. Charges: DUI; DUI — damage to property or person. Bond: $620.The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:• Jeffrey Luggar, 41, 200 block of High Point Drive, Venice. Charges: DUI — damage to property or person; moving traffic violation — violate drivers license restrictions. Bond: $620.• William Purcell, 75, 4900 block of Stonecastle Drive, Venice. Charge: robbery — by sudden snatching without firearm or weapon. Bond: none.• Harry Thompson, 62, 200 block of Roberts Road, Nokomis. Charge: municipal ordinance violation — open container of alcohol in public place. Bond: $120. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Compiled by Morgan Simpson Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Venice Agape plane is 'a total loss' Venice teen participating in Miss Teen Universe Suspect in 'heinous' killing called incompetent to stand trial Venice High Prom Court Venice Municipal Airport -- busy and getting busier Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Venice Agape plane is 'a total loss' Venice teen participating in Miss Teen Universe Suspect in 'heinous' killing called incompetent to stand trial Venice High Prom Court Venice Municipal Airport -- busy and getting busier Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
