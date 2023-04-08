The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Amie Rebecca Jerger, 40, 900 block of Pineapple Ave., Nokomis. Charges: possession of crack cocaine, possession of drug equipment. Bond: $1,500.
• Alexander Nicholos Alahouzas, 32, 800 block of Country Club Circle, Venice. Charges: four counts of violation of probation (original charges of fleeing from law enforcement), fleeing with disregard to the safety of person or property, driving while license suspended. Bond: $500 on the license charge, none on the remaining charges.
• Alicia Marie Osborne, 43, 5100 block of Layton Drive, Venice. Charge: Alabama warrant for an out-of-state fugitive. Bond: none.
• Darion B. Reeder, 19, 800 block of Trevino Grand Circle, Nokomis. Charge: robbery by sudden snatching without a firearm or weapon. Bond: none.
• Colin Blake Weckesser, 21, 900 block of Eagle Isle Court, Osprey. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.
• Robert Franklin Childress, 52, 20700 block of Granlago Drive, Venice. Charge: petit theft with a prior conviction. Bond: $500.
• Anthony Joseph Renella, 52, 11400 block of Blackfin St., Venice. Charges: DUI, obstructing an officer without violence, resisting an officer with violence. Bond: $2,120.
• Jaclyn Marie Kasunik, 44, 1700 block of Claw Court, Venice. Charge: violation of probation (original charge of petit theft). Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Maia Jade Garry, 21, 400 block of Briarwood Road, Venice. Charges: lewd or lascivious behavior, battery. Bond: $8,000.
Criminal registrations:
• Stanley Bryan Grant, 64, 1200 block of Ruby Road, Venice.
• Lisa Silvano, 43, 800 block of Myrtle Ave., Venice.
Compiled by Bob Mudge
