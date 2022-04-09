Police lights

A construction worker along Bermont Road was injured Friday morning when his leg was struck by the wheel of a trailer.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Danielle Reeb, 34, 100 block of Orange Grove Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: larceny — petty theft first degree more than $100 but less than $750. Bond: $500.

• Jennifer Trant, 49, 500 block of Cumberland Road, Venice. Charge: domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.

• Cyhle Frankel, 31, 200 block of Brienza Loop, Nokomis. Charges: DUI; DUI — damage to property or person. Bond: $620.

• Amanda Bucci, 34, 400 block of Colonia Lane East, Nokomis. Charge: battery — touch or strike. Bond: $500.

• Sadie Smith, 26, 1200 block of Jamaica Road, Venice. Charge: DUI — blood alcohol content .15 or higher or with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $120.

• Chelsea Lynn, 31, 100 block of South Emerald Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: out of county warrant — Manatee County — giving false info to law enforcement officer. Bond: $500.


• Lisa Wickwar, 54, 400 block of Bimini, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

• Kyle Moore, 33, 200 block of Patterson Avenue, Osprey. Charge: condition release violation — pre trial release condition violation for domestic violence. Bond: none.

• Michael Nearing, 27, 400 block of Olive Avenue, Nokomis. Charges: disorderly intoxication — public place cause disturbance; resist officer — obstruct without violence. Bond: $620.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Jeffrey Luggar, 41, 200 block of High Point Drive, Venice. Charges: DUI — damage to property or person; moving traffic violation — violate drivers license restrictions. Bond: $620.

• William Purcell, 75, 4900 block of Stonecastle Drive, Venice. Charge: robbery — by sudden snatching without firearm or weapon. Bond: none.

• Harry Thompson, 62, 200 block of Roberts Road, Nokomis. Charge: municipal ordinance violation — open container of alcohol in public place. Bond: $120.

Compiled by Morgan Simpson

