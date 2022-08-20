The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Kaitlyn Carrano, 29, 23000 block of Waverly Drive, Venice. Charges: non moving traffic violation — fail to register motor vehicle; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $620.
• Marvin Schrock, 50, 300 block of Briarwood Road, Venice. Charge: out of county warrant — Manatee County — probation violation on original charge of grand theft. Bond: none.
• Michael Duggan, 60, 700 block of White Pine Tree Road, Venice. Charges: flee or elude police — lights, siren active; DUI; non moving traffic violation — fail to notify Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles change of address. Bond: $1,740.
• Katie McGleam, 47, 800 block of East Baffin Road, Venice. Charge: domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.
• Louis Reed, 35, 400 block of Patton Street, Nokomis. Charges: fraud swindle — obtain property over $20,000 but less than $50,000; fraud impersonation — use identification of another without consent, $5,000 or more; contempt of court — failure to appear — original charges of larceny over $100,000 and perjury, make false written declaration. Bond: $55,000.
• Gregory Wollaston, 48, 1000 block of Capri Isles Boulevard, Venice. Charges: larceny — other theft; resist officer — obstruct without violence. Bond: $620.
• Michael Tremba, 34, 700 block of Citrus Road, Venice. Charge: crimes against person — exploitation of elderly, $50,000 or more. Bond: $25,000.
• Michael Stewart, 38, 500 block of Oriental Poppy Drive, Venice. Charges: cocaine possession; evidence destroying — alter, destroy, conceal, remove, or doctor physical evidence; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,500.
• Jacqueline Grubbs, 54, 700 block of Florence Street, Nokomis. Charge: probation violation — original charge of cocaine possession. Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Timothy Mercede, 34, 1200 block of Triano Circle, Venice. Charge: probation violation — original charge of crash other than serious injury. Bond: none.
• David Morico, 29, Ellenton. Charges: grand theft of motor vehicle; 2 counts moving traffic violation — operate motor vehicle without valid license; resist officer — obstruct without violence; contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked. Bond: $4,240.
• Nicole Redmon, 21, Sarasota. Charges: grand theft of motor vehicle; 2 counts moving traffic violation — operate motor vehicle without valid license; resist officer — obstruct without violence. Bond: $2,240.
• Vincent Graham, 56, 3800 block of Woodmere Park Boulevard, Venice. Charge: out of county warrant — Pinellas County — grand theft. Bond: $5,000.
• Nathaniel Smith, 60, Panama City Beach. Charges: battery — touch or strike; possession of drug paraphernalia; disorderly intoxication — public place cause disturbance. Bond: $1,120.
The Florida Highway Patrol-Venice reported the following arrests:
• George Dundon, 31, Sarasota. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• David Ching-Cheng Chang, 65, 800 block of East Bay Street, Osprey. Charges: hit and run — fail to stop or remain at crash involving serious bodily injury; evidence destroying — alter destroy, conceal, or remove physical evidence; hit and run — leave scene of crash involving damage to property. Bond: $9,120.
