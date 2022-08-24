The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Allen Johnson, 37, 200 block of South Ravenna Street, Nokomis. Charges: two counts of probation violation — original charge of possession of a controlled substance; probation violation — possession of a controlled substance with intent; probation violation — sale, manufacture or delivering schedule I or II drug; resisting an officer — obstructing without violence. Bond: none.
• Carol Shirkey, 72, 900 block of Devon Road, Venice. Charge: domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.
• Diann Hill, 56, 50 block of Tulane Road, Venice. Charge: county ordinance violation — possession of open container on public right of way. Bond: $120.
• Raul Lleras, 53, 1700 block of Banyan Drive, Venice. Charges: burglary — with assault or battery; resisting an officer with violence; resisting officer — obstructing without violence. Bond: none.
• Richard Wenner, 53, 600 block of Guild Drive, Venice. Charge: DUI — third violation in more than 10 years. Bond: $500.
• Joseph Roberts, 24, 700 block of Pineland Avenue, Venice. Charges: two counts of selling cocaine; public order crime — using two-way communication device to facilitate a felony. Bond: $16,500.
• Nicholas Forte, 28, 100 block of Palm Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: burglary — unoccupied conveyance, unarmed. Bond: $1,500.
• Matthew Forte, 27, 100 block of Palm Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: burglary — unoccupied conveyance unarmed. Bond: $1,500.
• Damion Fox, 34, 600 block of Briarwood Road, Venice. Charge: domestic battery — by strangulation. Bond: none.
• Dale Rapp, 65, 200 block of North Tamiami Trail, Nokomis. Charge: resisting an officer — obstructing without violence. Bond: $500.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Mario Hernandez, 57, Sarasota. Charges: DUI — damage to property or person; DUI — blood alcohol .15 or higher or with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $620.
• Kim Quinn, 60, 1100 block of Kingston Way, Venice. Charges: probation violation — original charges of two counts of possession of a controlled substance; probation violation — original charges of two counts of burglary of an unoccupied dwelling. Bond: none.
• Carole Grabill, 71, 800 block of Clematis Road, Venice. Charges: DUI — damage to property or person; hit-and-run — leaving scene of a crash involving damage to property. Bond: $620.
