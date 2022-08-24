The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Allen Johnson, 37, 200 block of South Ravenna Street, Nokomis. Charges: two counts of probation violation — original charge of possession of a controlled substance; probation violation — possession of a controlled substance with intent; probation violation — sale, manufacture or delivering schedule I or II drug; resisting an officer — obstructing without violence. Bond: none.


Compiled by Morgan Simpson

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments