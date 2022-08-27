The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Eduardo Lopez-Garcia, 48, 800 block of East Seminole Drive, Venice. Charges: obstructing justice — hindering witness communication or information; domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.
• Michael Gordon, 80, 800 block of Country Club Circle, Venice. Charges: nonmoving traffic violation — expired motor vehicle registration over 6 months, subsequent offense; resisting an officer — obstruction without violence. Bond: $620.
• Brent West, 45, 1400 block of Venetia Street, Nokomis. Charges: two counts of probation violation — original charge of fleeing or eluding police; probation violation — original charge of grand theft. Bond: none.
• Nathaniel Huger, 53, 800 block of Palmetto Drive, Venice. Charge: probation violation — original charge of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.
• Tamara Poole, 60, 100 block of Palm Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: probation violation — original charge of sale, manufacture or delivery of meth. Bond: none.
• Patrick Gould, 52, 600 block of Briarwood Road, Venice. Charge: domestic battery — person 65 years or older. Bond: none.
• Alexander Alahouzos, 31, 800 block of Country Club Circle, Venice. Charges: out-of-county warrant — Charlotte County — fleeing or eluding law enforcement at high speed; out-of-county warrant — Charlotte County — driving while license suspended, second or subsequent offense. Bond: $30,000.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Emiliano Morales, 69, 1000 block of Elaine Street, Venice. Charge: probation violation — original charge of two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.
• Jerry Hamilton, 64, 100 block of Hourglass Drive, Venice. Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear — violating reporting request, failing to register as a career offender. Bond: none.
• Mark Merring, 32, 600 block of South Neponsit Circle, Venice. Charge: larceny — petty theft of merchant, farm or transit, prior conviction. Bond: $1,500.
• Jordan Sullivan, 30. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Amanda Franey, 29, 100 block of Castleberry Court, Venice. Charges: fleeing or eluding police with lights and siren active; cocaine possession; evidence destruction; hit-and-run — leaving the scene of a crash involving damage to property; DUI — damage to property or person. Bond: $5,120.
• James Pless, 65, 300 block of Collins Road, Nokomis. Charge: indecent exposure — vulgar indecent public nudity, first offense. Bond: $500.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.