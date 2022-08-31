The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Caryn Chambliss, 55, 1300 block of Queen Road, Venice. Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of trespass occupied structure or conveyance. Bond: $5,000.
• Lisa Pierce, 55, 1700 block of Mackintosh Boulevard, Nokomis. Charge: larceny — grand theft between $750 and $5,000. Bond: $1,500.
• Marlette Allen, 37, 500 block of Church Street, Nokomis. Charge: probation violation — original charge of robbery. Bond: none.
• Dennis Beers, 41, 300 block of River Boulevard, Nokomis. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; probation violation — original charge of drug possession. Bond: none.
• Ryan Keller, 21, 300 block of Pine Tree Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Juan Perez-Lopez, 18, 100 block of Avenida De Bahia, Nokomis. Charges: DUI; moving traffic violation — operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $240.
• Brian Sink, 38, 100 block of Kenwood Avenue, Nokomis. Charges: cocaine possession; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
• Raymond Desjardin, 53, 400 block of Briarwood Road, Venice. Charge: trespassing — fail to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $500.
• Brody Baughman, 27, 1500 block of Pearl Street, Nokomis. Charge: domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Steven Walsh, 63, Sarasota. Charges: municipal ordinance violation — open container of alcohol in public place; resist officer — obstruct without violence; disorderly intoxication — public place cause disturbance. Bond: $740.
• Courtney Neal, 33, Bradenton. Charge: moving traffic violation — drive while license suspended or revoked, second subsequent offense. Bond: $500.
• Angela Rector, 50, 900 block of East Roseau Avenue, Venice. Charge: domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Vaughn Byrd-Titus, 30, 400 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Osprey. Charge: DUI — third violation within 10 years. Bond: $1,500.
The Florida Highway Patrol-Venice reported the following arrest:
• Robert Hanson, 57, Sarasota. Charge: DUI — damage to property or person. Bond: $500.
Compiled by Morgan Simpson
