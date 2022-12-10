The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Vinson Lee Haynes, 62, 1700 block of Falls of Venice Circle, Venice. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
• Macy Elizabeth Smith, 30, 2300 block of E. Tampa Avenue, Venice. Charge: fraud. Bond: $1,500.
• John Michael Doherty, 29, 400 block of Auburn Lakes Circle, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance (meth) without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.
• Joshua Donald Reid, 43, Venice. Charges: six Charlotte County warrants for violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Charles Daniel Rosenbalm, 26, 1200 block of Olympia Road, Venice. Charge: driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $2,000.
• Patricia Erin Rowe, 59, Minneapolis, Minnesota. Charge: contempt of court for failure to appear (original charge of driving while license suspended, second or subsequent conviction). Bond: $1,500.
• Daniel Leonard Bean, 52, 200 block of Avalon Road, Venice. Charge: contempt of court for failure to appear (original charge of unarmed burglary of an unoccupied structure). Bond: none.
• Michael Scott Cotton, 43, 900 block of West Baffin Drive, Venice. Charge: domestic battery, Bond: $10,000.
• Lorraine Spring Walter, 59, 200 block of Matisse Circle, Nokomis. Charges: DUI, DUI with blood alcohol level above 0.15 or with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $240.
• Jonathon Russell Whitford, 42, 100 block of N. Pearl Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: contempt of court for failure to appear (original charges of carrying a concealed weapon, possession of burglary tools). Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Kim Ann-Marie Quinn, 61, 1100 block of Kingston Way, Venice. Charges: possession of cocaine, resisting an officer. Bond: $20,000.
• William Edward Jorgensen, 65, 12000 block of Tamiami Trail, North Port. Charges: petit theft, two counts of possession of a controlled substance (cocaine, rock cocaine) without a prescription, possession of marijuana, possession or use of drug equipment. Bond: $4,000.
Compiled by Morgan Simpson
