The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Gerald Matthew Davis, 61, 100 block of Glenwood Road, Osprey. Charges: possession of a controlled substance (meth) without a prescription, possession of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.
• Tammy Lee Gallerani, 61, 100 block of Glenwood Road, Osprey. Charges: possession of drug equipment, resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $1,000.
• David Samuel Lake, 40, 300 block of Glen Oak Road, Venice. Charge: disorderly intoxication in a public place causing a disturbance. Bond: $120.
• David Allen Crooker, 29, 200 block of Shamrock Blvd., Venice. Charges: DUI, DUI with damage to property or person, DUI with blood-alcohol level of 0.15 or higher or person under 18 in the vehicle, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $860.
• William Scott Adams Jr., 34, 5100 block of Geary Terrace, Venice. Charges: contempt of court for failure to appear (original charge of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription), administrative hold for Charlotte County. $5,000 on contempt charge; no bond on administrative hold.
• Robert Franklin Childress, 51, 20700 block of Granlago Drive, Venice. Charges: four counts of contempt of court for failure to appear (three original counts of trespassing, one of possession of an open container on public right of way). Bond: $9,500.
• Zachary North Exler, 22, 600 block of Palmetto Drive, Venice. Charge: obstruction of justice. Bond $1,500.
• Jessica Lynn Fitch, 33, 400 block of Kunze Road, Venice. Charges: three counts of violation of probation (original charges of fraud, leaving the scene of a crash, possession of a controlled substance). Bond: none.
