The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Brittney Gayle Gradert, 34, 100 block of S. Orange Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $120.
• Jordan Alexander Chuck, 27, 1300 block of Piedmont Road, Venice. Charge: aggravated assault. Bond: $7,500.
• Anthony David Moccia, 24, 100 block of Kenwood Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: violation of probation (original charge of possession of a controlled substance). Bond: none.
• Daniel Alberto Esquivel Jimenez, 30, 2300 block of Laurel Road, Nokomis. Charge: DUI 0.15 blood alcohol level or higher or with person under 18 in the vehicle, driving without a valid license. Bond: $240.
• Christian Avery Jones, 29, 12500 block of Ghiberti Circle, Venice. Charges: DUI, two counts of DUI with damage to property or person of another. Bond: $1,120.
• Daegan Andrew Veal, 26, 12000 block of Granite Woods Loop, Venice. Charge: DUI 0.15 blood alcohol level or higher or with person under 18 in the vehicle. Bond: $120.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Michelle Lee Hubbard, 47, 400 block of Venice Bypass, Venice. Charge: larceny. Bond: $120.
• Robert Eugene Parham, 39, 400 block of Venice Bypass, Venice. Charge: larceny. Bond: $120.
• Aleksey Sergeyevich Titenko, 37, 2800 block of Sally Lane, North Port. Charges: domestic battery, criminal mischief. Bond $2,000.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Michael Thomas Chabert, 44, 1000 block of Hope Street, Venice. Charges: three counts of violation of probation (original charges of two counts of possession of a controlled substance, DUI). Bond: none.
The Longboat Key Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Chason Frederick Rockeymore, 22, 1500 block of Ewing Street, Nokomis. Charges: possession of a controlled substance (Adderall) without a prescription, possession of marijuana not more than 20 grams. Bond: $2,000.
Compiled by Bob Mudge
