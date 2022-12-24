The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Jaime Francisco Espinoza, 26, 400 block of Beverly Road, Venice. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
• Jonathan Mark Frankel, 58, 300 block of Tamiami Trail, Nokomis. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: $5,000.
• Gary William Hand Jr., 49, 5000 block of Layton Drive, Venice. Charge: Polk County warrant for violation of probation (original charge of possession of paraphernalia). Bond: none.
• Emma Danielle Levalley, 34, 900 block of Fundy Road, Venice. Charge: contempt of court for failure to appear (original charge of DUI). Bond: $7,500.
• Alicia Marie Dorsch, 34, 1400 block of Edmondson Road, Nokomis. Charges: possession of a controlled substance (meth) without a prescription, possession of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.
• April Michelle Emerson, 32, 12800 block of Oriago Street, Venice. Charge: larceny with prior conviction. Bond: $1,500.
• Robert Richard England, 39, 400 block of Patterson Avenue, Osprey. Charge: Manatee County warrant for failure to appear (original charge of petit theft). Bond: $2,000.
• Jamison Lee Patrick, 38, 100 block of Orange Grove Avenue, Nokomis. Charges: possession of a controlled substance (Buprenorphine) without a prescription, possession of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Richard Roland Setty III, 29, 21000 block of Sweetwood Lane, Clermont. Charges: DUI, possession of marijuana not more than 20 grams, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $740.
• Mark Patrick Kinsman, 66, 200 block of Jacaranda Circle, Venice. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: $5,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Theodore John Burgess, 64, 1600 block of Tamiami Trail, Osprey. Charge: Charlotte County warrant for nonpayment of child support. Bond: $735.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Josephine Joy Spaner, 41, 500 block of Manatee Court, Venice. Charge: fugitive warrant from Minnesota. Bond: none.
Compiled by Bob Mudge
