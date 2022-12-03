The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Cindy Lynn Fama, 47, 1800 block of Falls of Venice Circle. Charge: aggravated domestic battery with a deadly weapon. Bond: None.
• Kenneth Ray McCoy II, 46, 700 block of Poinciana Drive, Nokomis. Charge: possession of a controlled substance (meth) without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.
• Edwin Austin Alan Greene, 26, 100 block of Pearl Avenue, Nokomis. Charges: three counts of contempt of court for failure to appear (two original charges of dealing in stolen property and one of grand theft), three counts of violation of probation (two original charges of trafficking in stolen property and one of grand theft), possession of a controlled substance (meth) without a prescription. Bond: $1,500 on the drug charge, none on the remaining charges.
• Matthew Richard Stevens, 36, 200 block of Tanager Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation (original charges of three counts of possession of a controlled substance). Bond: none.
• Michael Jay Gordon, 80, 800 block of Country Club Circle, Venice. Charge: motor vehicle registration expired more than six months. Bond: $120.
• Danny Gene Ode, 51, 1400 block of Graham Road, Venice. Charge: driving while license suspended or revoked, third or subsequent violation. Bond: $1,500.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Elizabeth Ann Durand, 50, 1700 block of Fountain View Circle, Venice. Charge: contempt of court for failure to appear (original charges of DUI, DUI with property damage, driving while license suspended or revoked). Bond: $25,000.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Daniel Leonard Bean, 52, 200 block of Avalon Road, Venice. Charges: two counts of contempt of court for failure to appear (original charges of violating a domestic violence protection injunction, driving while license suspended), violation of probation (original charge of DUI, third offense, outside 10 years, with failure to submit to testing). Bond: none on the probation violation, $28,000 on the remaining charges.
Criminal registration
• Matthew Joseph Forte, 27, 100 block of Palm Avenue, Nokomis.
• Nicholas Jonathan Forte, 28, 100 block of Palm Avenue, Nokomis.
