The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Georgette Ann Doukas, 74, 300 block of Harvard Road, Venice. Charge: violation of probation (original charge of reckless driving). Bond: $1,500.
Madison H. Ricke, 23, 200 block of N. Portia Street, Nokomis. Charge: possession of cocaine. Bond: $3,000.
Austin Scott Sachkar, 26, 1200 block of Jamaica Road, Venice. Charges: leaving the scene of a crash involving damage to property, DUI with damage to person or property of another, DUI. Bond: $740.
James Arthur Adderly, 78, 20600 block of Pezzana Drive, Venice. Charges: DUI, DUI with damage to person of property of another. Bond $620.
Eugeniusz Izykowski, 66, 100 block of Paddington Road, Venice, Charge: administrative hold for Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Bond: none.
Maxwell Robert Burkhardt, 30, 300 block of Myrtle Drive, Venice. Charges: two counts of exploitation of the elderly less than $10,000, two counts of contracting without a license. Bond: $6,000.
Nathan Matthew Phillips, 24, Plaza Mayor, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond $120.
Nicole Georgi Serbeck, 51, 400 block of Shadylawn Avenue, Nokomis. Charges: possession of a controlled substance (meth) without a prescription, possession or use of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.
Douglas Bennett Clark, 63, 1500 block of Maple Street, Nokomis. Charge: probation violation (original charge of grand theft). Bond: none.
Candace Rose Gay, 40, 800 block of Sea Fox Road, Venice. Charges: two counts of domestic battery. Bond: none.
Vinson Lee Haynes, 62, 1700 block of Falls of Venice Circle, Venice. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
Macy Elizabeth Smith, 30, 2300 block of E. Tampa Ave., Venice. Charge: fraud. Bond: $1,500.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrests:
Patricia Erin Rowe, 59, Minneapolis, Minnesota. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, DUI, driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $7,500.
Sex offender registration
• David Lee Miller, 52, 800 block of South Tamiami Trail, Osprey.
Compiled by Morgan Simpson
