Police Beat for Feb. 2, 2022 Police Beat for Feb. 10, 2022 Feb 10, 2022 20 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A construction worker along Bermont Road was injured Friday morning when his leg was struck by the wheel of a trailer. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:• Nicholas Blair, 29, 400 block of Waterside Lane, Nokomis. Charge: out of county warrant — Manatee County — probation violation on original charge of uttering forged bills. Bond: none.• James Mucha, 54, 1700 block of South Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charges: smuggle contraband — other drug in detention facility; drug possession — controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $3,000.• Gabriel Sloan, 26, 400 block of North Havana Road, Venice. Charge: attempted burglary — unoccupied conveyance unarmed. Bond: $1,500.• Daniel Sepulveda, 60, 100 block of South River Boulevard, Nokomis. Charge: probation violation — original charge of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer or firefighter. Bond: none.• Cassidy Keefe, 37, 200 block of Albee Farm Road, Nokomis. Charge: county ordinance violation — possession of open container on public right of way. Bond: $120. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Compiled by Morgan Simpson Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Lennar sells Venetian Golf Club Venice woman among three killed in crash C-130 spotted in skies over Venice People staying for a month at new Venice Marriott Doctor: COVID's in decline; time to prepare for next variant Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Lennar sells Venetian Golf Club Venice woman among three killed in crash C-130 spotted in skies over Venice People staying for a month at new Venice Marriott Doctor: COVID's in decline; time to prepare for next variant Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.