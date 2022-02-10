Police lights

A construction worker along Bermont Road was injured Friday morning when his leg was struck by the wheel of a trailer.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Nicholas Blair, 29, 400 block of Waterside Lane, Nokomis. Charge: out of county warrant — Manatee County — probation violation on original charge of uttering forged bills. Bond: none.

• James Mucha, 54, 1700 block of South Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charges: smuggle contraband — other drug in detention facility; drug possession — controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $3,000.

• Gabriel Sloan, 26, 400 block of North Havana Road, Venice. Charge: attempted burglary — unoccupied conveyance unarmed. Bond: $1,500.

• Daniel Sepulveda, 60, 100 block of South River Boulevard, Nokomis. Charge: probation violation — original charge of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer or firefighter. Bond: none.

• Cassidy Keefe, 37, 200 block of Albee Farm Road, Nokomis. Charge: county ordinance violation — possession of open container on public right of way. Bond: $120.

Compiled by Morgan Simpson

