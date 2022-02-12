Police lights

A construction worker along Bermont Road was injured Friday morning when his leg was struck by the wheel of a trailer.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Nicholas Blair, 29, 400 block of Waterside Lane, Nokomis. Charge: out-of-county warrant — Manatee County — probation violation on original charge of uttering forged bills. Bond: none.

• James Mucha, 54, 1700 block of South Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charges: smuggling contraband into detention facility; possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $3,000.

• Gabriel Sloan, 26, 400 block of North Havana Road, Venice. Charge: attempted burglary of an unoccupied conveyance unarmed. Bond: $1,500.

• Daniel Sepulveda, 60, 100 block of South River Boulevard, Nokomis. Charge: probation violation — original charge of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer or firefighter. Bond: none.

• Cassidy Keefe, 37, 200 block of Albee Farm Road, Nokomis. Charge: county ordinance violation — possession of open container on public right of way. Bond: $120.

• Jessica Fitch, 33, 100 block of Castleberry Court, Venice. Charge: fraud — fail to redeliver hired or leased property, $300 or over. Bond: $1,500.

• Danielle Blasi, 47, 400 block of Canterbury Road, Venice. Charge: larceny — petty theft first degree more than $100 but less than $750. Bond: $500.

• Jason Jones, 54, 500 block of Yale Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation — original charges of criminal mischief and property damage. Bond: none.

• David Zelazney, 43, 500 block of Bayview Lane, Nokomis. Charges: DUI — blood alcohol 0.15 or higher or with person under 18 in vehicle; DUI — refuse to submit DUI test after license suspended. Bond: $620.

• Paul McMillan, 46, 100 block of Kenwood Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: larceny — grand theft more than $750 but less than $5,000. Bond: $1,500.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Alexander Tonder, 44, St. Petersburg. Charges: possession of weapon or ammo by convicted Florida felon; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $8,000.

• Patrick Jernigan, 69, 200 block of North Nassau Street, Venice. Charge: battery — touch or strike. Bond: $500.

• Susan Whalen, 48, 1000 block of Elaine Street, Venice. Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear — original charges of marijuana possession under 20 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $4,000.

Compiled by Morgan Simpson

