Police lights

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Frank Hall, 65, Sarasota. Charge: battery — on officer, firefighter or EMT. Bond: $1,500.

• Leo Roderick, 62, Sarasota. Charge: municipal ordinance violation — open container of alcohol in public place. Bond: $120.

• Sara Sandefur, 40, Colorado Springs, Colo. Charge: battery — on officer, firefighter or EMT. Bond: $3,000.

• Frank Broz, 46, 600 block of Dolphin Road, Venice. Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of consumption or possession in public area. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Ronald Carstens, 57, 500 block of Ponderosa Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

• John Howlings, 63, 600 block of Gulf Breeze Boulevard, Venice. Charge: contempt of court — failure to report to offender work program — original charge of driving while license suspended. Bond: none.

• Richard Landis, 57, 300 block of Villanova Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation — original charge of felony DUI third conviction. Bond: none.

• Scott Phillips, 36, 200 block of North Shadylawn Avenue, Nokomis. Charges: flee or elude police — flee with disregard of safety to persons or property; moving traffic violation — driving while license suspended or revoked second subsequent offense. Bond: $8,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Jacob Demers, 22, 12800 Oriago Street, Venice. Charge: DUI — damage to property or person. Bond: $500.

Compiled by Morgan Simpson

