A construction worker along Bermont Road was injured Friday morning when his leg was struck by the wheel of a trailer.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Richard Banks, 43, 600 block of Southland Road, Venice. Charge: 2 counts of domestic battery — by strangulation. Bond: none.

• Mark Merring, 31, 400 block of Briarwood Drive, Venice. Charges: larceny — petty theft second degree, two or more theft conviction; possession of drug paraphernalia; larceny — petty theft first degree more than $100 but less than $750; probation violation — original charge of petty theft value more than $100 but less than $750. Bond: none.

• Douglas Behrendt, 52, 11000 block of Conch Court, Venice. Charge: larceny — over $20,000 but less than $100,000. Bond: $7,500.

• Michael Evans, 38, 100 block of West Firenze Avenue, Venice. Charge: larceny — petty theft second degree, two or more theft conviction. Bond: $1,500.


The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Brandon Hughes, 31, 100 block of Hope Street, Venice. Charge: resist officer — obstruct without violence. Bond: $500.

The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Brandon Hughes, 31, 100 block of Hope Street, Venice. Charges: probation violation — original charge of possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia; probation violation — original charge of simple battery. Bond: none.

Compiled by Morgan Simpson

